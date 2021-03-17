Several books on Butte’s Irish listed here

If you want to learn more about Butte’s Irish history and the immigrants who helped build this mining town, there are some recommendations.
“The Butte Irish: Class and Ethnicity in an American Mining Town, 1875-1925” tops that list.
Written by University of Montana history professor David M. Emmons, the book was published in 1989. Readers learn how the Irish became fully entrenched in Butte society and committed to the community. From politics to labor rights, they made their presence known, without ever forgetting their roots.
Ten years ago, Debbie Bowman Shea’s book, “Images of America: Irish Butte,” was on the bookshelves.
Inside the 128 pages are more than 200 photos of Irish immigrants and their descendants, interspersed with historic Butte images.
Shea comes full circle in her book of three chapters — Beginning the Legacy, Building the Legacy and Continuing the Legacy.
The 2018 biography on James E. Murray titled “Butte’s Radical Irish Millionaire” was written by William Farley and explores the forceful measures Murray took not only in his political career but his “behind the scenes” support of a free Ireland.
A leader within the Democratic Party, Senator Murray was considered a “longtime representative of the common man.” He served in the U.S. Senate from 1934 to 1961 and was known as Montana’s “Mr. Democrat.”
Murray died in Butte March 23, 1961. When news of his passing reached President John F. Kennedy, he said of Murray, “I feel a deep sense of personal loss. Senator Murray fought for much important legislation in the Senate during my association with him in that body. It was with deep grief that I heard of his death.”
St. Mary’s Church on Main Street was the focal point for “Butte’s Irish Heart — Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” released in 2015.
The 336-page book was compiled by the St. Mary’s Neighborhoods Committee. Those neighborhoods are Corktown, Dublin Gulch, Anaconda Road, Muckerville, Sunnyside and Northside.
Neighborhood memories filled the pages, along with 900 photographs.
Butte residents who have ancestors who hailed from the Beara Peninsula would not go wrong with the three-volume work of esteemed genealogist, the late Riobard O’Dwyer titled “Annals of Beara”.
An invaluable tool for genealogists, the three volumes total nearly 2,050 pages.
O’Dwyer spent years researching the men, women and children of the Beara Peninsula. Within the pages of these comprehensive books are the many who left their homeland for Butte.
The first volume encompasses the parishes of Allihies and Adrigole. The second volume focuses on Eyeries and Bere Island. O’Dwyer’s final volume includes Glengariff and Castletownbere. As an added bonus, the last book includes an historical look at the O’Sullivans of Beara.
It would be remiss not to mention two books written exclusively about mining magnate Marcus Daly.
Daly was born Dec. 5, 1841, in Ballyjamesduff, County Cavan. He, along with W.A. Clark and Augustus Heinze, would be referred to as Butte’s three Copper Kings. At the time of his death on Nov. 12, 1900, it is believed his Montana assets totaled nearly $75 million.
In 1956, “Anaconda: Life of Marcus Daly, the Copper King” was written by journalist H.M Shoebotham.
The 220-page book delves into the man and his wide and varied interests — from mining to his newspaper to horses.
Geared toward elementary school children but nevertheless worth mentioning is the self-published activity book, “The Life and Legacy of Marcus Daly.”
Published in 2014, it was authored by Jennifer DeGroot and illustrated by Elise Estus.