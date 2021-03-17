Several books on Butte’s Irish listed here

Murray died in Butte March 23, 1961. When news of his passing reached President John F. Kennedy, he said of Murray, “I feel a deep sense of personal loss. Senator Murray fought for much important legislation in the Senate during my association with him in that body. It was with deep grief that I heard of his death.”

St. Mary’s Church on Main Street was the focal point for “Butte’s Irish Heart — Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” released in 2015.

The 336-page book was compiled by the St. Mary’s Neighborhoods Committee. Those neighborhoods are Corktown, Dublin Gulch, Anaconda Road, Muckerville, Sunnyside and Northside.

Neighborhood memories filled the pages, along with 900 photographs.

Butte residents who have ancestors who hailed from the Beara Peninsula would not go wrong with the three-volume work of esteemed genealogist, the late Riobard O’Dwyer titled “Annals of Beara”.

An invaluable tool for genealogists, the three volumes total nearly 2,050 pages.

O’Dwyer spent years researching the men, women and children of the Beara Peninsula. Within the pages of these comprehensive books are the many who left their homeland for Butte.