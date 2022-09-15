Seven from Tech awarded scholarships; public lecture set Oct. 5 at Tech

Seven from Tech awarded scholarships

Each year the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Foundation awards academic scholarships to occupational safety and health students and related degrees working toward their educational goals. Scholarships are possible due to the donations of the safety community.

The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Foundation has awarded $250,000 to 133 individuals in scholarships and grants in 2022. Of those, $8,500 in scholarships were awarded to the following seven members from Montana Tech’s Safety, Health and Industrial Hygiene and Civil Engineering programs who were members of the Montana Tech ASSP student chapter:

Jaden Cleveland, Civil from Butte; Brie Birkenbuel, OSH, from Butte; Sadiq Inuwa, IH, from Abuja, Nigeria; Royce Bird, OSH, from Soldotna, Alaska; Lindsey Wooley, IH, Kennewick, Washington; Logan Reed, Civil from Oakesdale, Washington; and Layne Willis, IH, from Laurel.

Public lecture set for Oct. 5 at Tech

Montana Tech’s Public Lecture Series will host Dr. W. J. “Jim” Lewis, professor of mathematics and chair of the Department of Mathematics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Montana Tech Library Auditorium.

His presentation is titled, “STEM Education and the Role of the Mathematics Department: Nebraska’s Story and Opportunities Supported by the National Science Foundation.”

For more than 30 years the Department of Mathematics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has made a major investment in mathematics education, emphasizing the mathematical education of teachers and active learning in the undergraduate mathematics classroom.