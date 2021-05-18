Seven from Butte High to attend Girls State

Seven Butte High School students will attend Girls State June 13-19 at Carroll College in Helena. Four of the girls are graduating seniors who were unable to attend last year. The other three will be seniors next year. Butte Central had no girls wishing to attend.

Those chosen for Girls State are:

Kathryn McCumber, daughter of Sarah Greene and David McCumber, 2020

Hannah Merrick, daughter of Cindy and Mike Merrick, 2020

Hannah Morin-Ferguson, daughter of Tina Morin and David Ferguson, 2020

Ella Prigge, daughter of Jen and Leo Prigge, 2020

Sophie Archibald, daughter of Francene and Brad Archibald, 2021

Kieyrah Killoy, daughter of Tracy and Mark Killoy, 2021

Carley Trefts, daughter of Val and Tim Trefts, 2021

Girls State is a program of education and training in the functional aspects of citizenship. The girls enrolled will be citizens of a state created especially for them, where they will learn the fundamental principles of American government through actual practice and control of state offices during their session at Girls State.

The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors Girls State and made possible by the following local civic and business groups that helped cover the cost of the girls’ expenses: Frank J. Joseph Law Firm, Butte Teachers Union, COPE, Silver Bow Tavern Owners Association, Butte Kiwanis Club, Exchange Club, Butte Mile High Lions Club, Sunrise Kiwanis, Joyce and MacDonald Law firm.

