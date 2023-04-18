Some Butte School District parents may have been surprised when they looked at their school calendars and saw that their kids had every Friday off this coming May.

Was Butte School District considering a four-day school week, as roughly 175 Montana schools already have?

No, said Judy Jonart, superintendent of Butte School District.

“We’re not trying a four-day week,” she said. “That’s not what our purpose is.”

In fact, she said, moving to a four-day week is not something the district is considering and is not part of any future plans.

Rather, a calendar committee of teachers and administrators chose to schedule the the upcoming Fridays off in a way that they felt made the most sense for the 2022-2023 school year.

Two decades ago, the accreditation standards in Montana pivoted from requiring students to attend 180 calendar days to 1,080 calendar hours for fourth- through 12th-grades, allowing school districts more flexibility.

Jonart said the district opted to not have a spring break this year, choosing instead to take Fridays off in May because “it’s a very busy month for everybody, and we usually have the Friday off before Memorial Day.”

She said the calendar committee brought the calendar option to the Butte Teachers Union, which “overwhelmingly” voted for it.

Nixing spring break isn’t new either, Jonart said, and was Butte School District’s norm up until about eight years ago.

Jonart said that when the school district did this before, it enabled the district to either start school later than usual or let out earlier than usual for summer break, depending on the year.

So far, Jonart hasn’t heard complaints about the Friday-less Mays or the spring break-less year from parents, she said. The committee hasn’t made for the calendar for next year yet – that will be next month, and informed by how the month of May goes this year.

“Nothing has been settled. We wanted to see how it worked,” Jonart said. “I think some people will really like it and some will not. We don’t even know if we’ll like it.”