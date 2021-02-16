Seriously, folks: Stay off the pond at Skyline Park

Parks officials say people are flirting with tragedy if they don’t heed warnings about staying off the ice at Skyline Park on Butte’s east side.

There are warning signs posted at the park’s mostly iced-over fishing pond, but Bob Lazzari, Butte-Silver Bow’s interim parks director, said he got a call last week from a man who was walking his dog at Skyline.

“He saw kids out there with an ice auger drilling holes to go ice fishing,” Lazzari said Tuesday. “We have signs out there saying `danger, stay off the ice,’ but you know how kids are.”

The signs are there for serious reason. The water in the middle of the pond is about 12 feet deep so if the ice breaks, one could easily drown.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I went out there and couldn’t see a hole but I saw footprints out there,” Lazzari said. “People are always walking across that ice, so I put a public service announcement out.”

The county posted the announcement on its website and sent it to all media outlets in Butte late Tuesday morning as a reminder about the dangers of walking on the ice.