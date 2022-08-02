Serb Fest in Butte sure to kindle 'all the senses'

If you stop by the giant tent outside the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Christian Church in Butte this Saturday, you’ll get more than just a taste of Serbia.

“It’s really a come and see, come and taste, come and smell, come and listen — it’s all the senses,” Father Russell Radoicich, parish priest at Holy Trinity, said of the Serb Fest.

Through folk music to church tours to ethnic dancers to food favorites like ćevapi and ajvar, sarma and priganica, the festival promises slices of Serbian heritage and culture that go back centuries and have been part of Butte since the late 1800s.

“Butte is a melting pot and everyone can enjoy a little bit of this and that,” said Denise Horne, a longtime parishioner and congregation president. “It’s good food and camaraderie and good entertainment.”

The festival outside the church at 2100 Continental Drive starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 9 p.m. and anyone can take in the community event and relaxed outdoor atmosphere with no entrance fee.

“There is no gate fee. There is no gate,” Father Russell said with a smile.

It is being billed as the third annual Serb Fest but it didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID. The first was in 2018, the second in 2019.

“The first one was small, the second one doubled and we are expecting this one to be even bigger yet,” Father Russell said. “It was really well-received by the community and well-supported.”

Adult and high school members of a Los Angeles troupe called Sokoli and Kraljievnia will dance in traditional Serbian dress every hour and “if you want to sit and listen to music you can do that all day long,” the father said.

Parishioners, many relying on family recipes that have been passed down for generations, are preparing all the food and it will be available ala carte.

Dishes will include roasted pork, roasted lamb, pig roasted on a spit and, of course, ćevapi — a hand-packed, skinless sausage made from pork and beef that’s a national dish in Serbia.

It’s often served with ajvar, a spread made out of eggplant, roasted bell peppers, olive oil and garlic, and that will be on hand. Desserts will include priganica — Serbian doughnut holes — apple pita and baklava, a layered pastry that dates back to the Ottoman Empire.

There will be books available for purchase as well as souvenirs and trinkets, including a past favorite — aprons with Serbian logos.

The arts will be exemplified during tours of the Butte Serbian Orthodox Christian Church and its immaculate interior of paintings depicting events in Christian Orthodoxy.

The murals themselves illustrate intriguing differences between western world art and eastern European art. In western art, objects in paintings — say telephone poles — are larger up close and get smaller in the background.

In the kind of eastern art depicted in the iconography in Holy Trinity, the vanishing point is closer to the viewer instead of things getting smaller on the horizon.

“It’s the eternal perspective,” Father Russell said. “If the vanishing point is here (closest to you), what’s happening on the other side of the window? It is open to beyond your vista to all of eternity. It’s like a window into heaven.”

It’s virtually impossible to explain such things in words, Father Russell says, but he’s able to show the concepts during tours.

“It will usually spark a lot of questions,” he said.

The tours will also engage the intellect with theological introductions to concepts in the Orthodox Christian Church. It is nearly 2,000 years old, one of the largest in the world and is growing in the U.S. In Butte, it has grown about 10% annually over the past decade, Father Russell said.

You don’t have to be Serbian or of Serbian descent to go to Holy Trinity since Orthodoxy is not a nationality. Serbian immigrants built the church, the parish notes, but its members come from many different ethnic backgrounds.

It’s like Butte in that regard, and just like St. Patrick’s Day in the Mining City, when everyone can be Irish, everyone can Serbian on Saturday at the festival.

How long you stay — or how many visits you make — is up to you.

In the past two festivals, Horne said, “Some folks came for lunch and liked it so much they came back for dinner.”

The reviews in 2018 and 2019 were great, Father Russell said.

“People said it was a really good community event — a safe place to gather and have fellowship take place and taste new foods and listen to music and come and see artwork and have theological explanations that intrigue people,” he said.

“Everyone begged us to keep doing it.”