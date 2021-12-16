Sentencing set for woman who admitted phoning threat to trappers banquet in Dillon

A New Mexico woman admitted Wednesday that she phoned in a threat in May to the Montana Trappers Association banquet in Dillon but the motivation she described for disrupting the event had more to do with petulance than pelts.

A news release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported Dora Sandra Gomez, 64, “admitted to the FBI to making the call to disrupt the Montana Trappers Association event because her ex-boyfriend was in attendance and she wanted to ruin his evening.”

Gomez, from Albuquerque, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to interstate communication of a threat. She faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The court set sentencing for March 30 and continued Gomez’s release pending further proceedings. The court will determine Gomez’s sentence based on U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided.

In court documents, the government reported that on May 8, the Montana Trappers Association hosted a fundraising banquet, attended by about 130 people, at the Frontier Event Center in Dillon.

At about 7:35 p.m., a secretary at the events hall received a phone call from a masked phone number.

The caller said she and her boyfriend were aware of the MTA banquet and that they didn’t like the trappers organization. According to the secretary, the caller said a bomb was placed inside the banquet hall and that it could be triggered by a cell phone. The secretary immediately notified the Dillon Police Department. Officers evacuated the building and notified the FBI, which sent a team from Helena to search the building with a bomb-sniffing dog. No explosives were found.

The FBI determined that the call was made from a cellular phone belonging to Gomez and that the caller had dialed *67 prior to calling the facility in Dillon to mask the number from appearing on caller ID.

Although Gomez admitted to saying words to the effect of “people who hate trappers are coming and someone will get hurt,” she denied using the word “bomb” or referencing an explosive device. The parties agreed Gomez intended to communicate a threat with the statement, “people who hate trappers are coming and someone will get hurt.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Starnes is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Dillon Police Department.

Ron Johnson owns the Frontier Event Center and was at the banquet when the threatening call came in.

“I don’t hold grudges against people but it was a wonderful evening going on and her call completely disrupted it,” Johnson said Thursday.

He differed with Gomez’s account that it wasn’t a bomb threat.

“Quite frankly, it cost us a tremendous amount of money,” Johnson said. “It’s just disheartening. I hope she doesn’t get just a slap on the wrist.

“Thank God nobody got hurt,” he said.

