Senior lunches in Twin Bridges
Senior lunches in Twin Bridges

TWIN BRIDGES — Lunch is served at the Twin Bridges Senior and Community Center. The following is the menu for Sept. 6-10.

Monday, Sept. 6LABOR DAY — CLOSED

Wednesday, Sept. 8 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggie, salad, carrot cake

Friday, Sept. 10 —Fish and chips, veggie, salad and apple crisp

Activities are cautiously being opened for enjoyment by the community, call if you have questions. Leave a message if they are not in the office, 406-684-5175.

