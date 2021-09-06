Senior lunches in Twin Bridges

TWIN BRIDGES — Lunch is served at the Twin Bridges Senior and Community Center. The following is the menu for Sept. 6-10.
Monday, Sept. 6 — LABOR DAY — CLOSED
Wednesday, Sept. 8 — Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggie, salad, carrot cake
Friday, Sept. 10 —Fish and chips, veggie, salad and apple crisp
Activities are cautiously being opened for enjoyment by the community, call if you have questions. Leave a message if they are not in the office, 406-684-5175.
