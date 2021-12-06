Senior lunch menus listed

The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St., serves lunches during the week. The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.

Meals can also be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins upon referral by a doctor or social service agency. Free, round trip bus service is available.

Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.

Monday, Dec. 6 — Chicken fried steak, hash browns, gravy, corn and cake

Tuesday, Dec. 7 — Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread and cookies

Wednesday, Dec. 8 — Italian wedding soup, ham sandwich with trimmings, pasta salad, chips and strudel bites

Thursday, Dec. 9 — BIRTHDAY DINNER — Chicken Marsala, over rice, Swiss vegetable bake, roll, cake and ice cream

Friday, Dec. 10 — Shepard’s pie, broccoli, roll and citrus twist dessert

Other activities:

Nurse Dannette takes blood pressure readings from 11 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

Tech tips will be from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Hearing aid cleaning will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Sneakers exercise will be held 10-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. The cost is $1.50 a session.

Bingo is offered at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost is $1.50 plus extra for blackout.

Pinochle is at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The cost is $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Wood Carvers is at 8:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Keno is from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. The cost is $1 for the first game; 50 cents for the second game.

Foot clinic is $13. Call for an appointment at 406-782-8668.

Craft circle with Lorisa at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 and 21. Sign up today.

Rides to medical appointments are available (only before noon). The rides are $5 for round trip and $3 one way. For an appointment call at least 24 hours in advance at 406-723-7773.

