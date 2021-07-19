Senior lunch menus listed

The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St., serves lunches during the week.
The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.
Meals can also be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins upon referral by a doctor or social service agency. Free, round trip bus service is available.
Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.
Monday, July 19 — Chicken fried steak, hash browns, gravy, Pacific vegetable and cream puffs
Tuesday, July 20 — Sweet and sour chicken over rice, stir fry vegetable, egg roll and fortune cookie
Wednesday, July 21 — Potato soup, French dip with au ju, 3 bean salad and banana pie
Thursday, July 22 — Old fashioned chicken legs, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate cake
Friday, July 23 — Cheeseburger with trimmings, chips, raspberry parfait, chocolate sundae and MOWS angel food cake
The Belmont offers the following activities:
Nurse Dannette takes blood pressure readings on Fridays in June.
Montana Tech nursing students will be back in the fall.
Sneakers exercise will be held 10-11 a.m. The cost is $1.50 a session.
Bingo is offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The cost is $1.50 plus extra for blackout.
Pinochle is at 1 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $1 plus 25 cents a set.
Wood Carvers is at 8:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Foot clinic is $13. Call for an appointment at 406-782-8668.
Tech tips from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6.
Rides to medical appointments are available (only before noon). The rides are $5 for round trip and $3 one way. For an appointment call at least 24 hours in advance at 406-723-7773.