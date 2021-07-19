Senior lunch menus listed

Nurse Dannette takes blood pressure readings on Fridays in June.

Montana Tech nursing students will be back in the fall.

Sneakers exercise will be held 10-11 a.m. The cost is $1.50 a session.

Bingo is offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The cost is $1.50 plus extra for blackout.

Pinochle is at 1 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Wood Carvers is at 8:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Foot clinic is $13. Call for an appointment at 406-782-8668.

Tech tips from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

Rides to medical appointments are available (only before noon). The rides are $5 for round trip and $3 one way. For an appointment call at least 24 hours in advance at 406-723-7773.

