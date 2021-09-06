Senior lunch menus listed

Montana Tech nursing students will be at the Belmont at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday through the end of September.

Bingo is offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The cost is $1.50 plus extra for blackout.

Tech tips will be from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Pinochle is at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The cost is $1 plus 25 cents a set.

Hearing aid cleaning will be from 10 to noon Thursday, Sept. 9.

Sneakers exercise will be held 10-11 a.m. The cost is $1.50 a session.

Wood Carvers is at 8:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Foot clinic is $13. Call for an appointment at 406-782-8668.

Craft circle with Lorisa at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 and 28. Sign up today.

Bingo night will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Bus pickup will be at 2 p.m. Sign up today.

Rides to medical appointments are available (only before noon). The rides are $5 for round trip and $3 one way. For an appointment call at least 24 hours in advance at 406-723-7773.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0