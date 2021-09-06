Senior lunch menus listed

The Belmont Center for Senior Citizens, 615 E. Mercury St., serves lunches during the week.
The center requests a $5 donation. All seniors are welcome for lunch.
Meals can also be delivered to senior citizen shut-ins upon referral by a doctor or social service agency. Free, round trip bus service is available.
Cinnamon rolls and coffee are served from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $1.
Monday, Sept. 6 — LABOR DAY — CLOSED
Tuesday, Sept. 7 — Fried chicken leg, mashed potatoes, gravy, Capri Vegetable and cream puffs
Wednesday, Sept. 8 — Ham and bean soup, turkey sandwich with trimmings, chips, macaroni salad, southern peach cake
Thursday, Sept. 9 — Kielbasa cabbage soup, French dip, au ju, potato salad and baked apples
Friday, Sept. 10 — Tamale pie, southwestern corn, Spanish rice and cake
The Belmont offers the following activities:
Nurse Dannette takes blood pressure readings from 11 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
Montana Tech nursing students will be at the Belmont at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday through the end of September.
Bingo is offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The cost is $1.50 plus extra for blackout.
Tech tips will be from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Pinochle is at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The cost is $1 plus 25 cents a set.
Hearing aid cleaning will be from 10 to noon Thursday, Sept. 9.
Sneakers exercise will be held 10-11 a.m. The cost is $1.50 a session.
Wood Carvers is at 8:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Foot clinic is $13. Call for an appointment at 406-782-8668.
Craft circle with Lorisa at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 and 28. Sign up today.
Bingo night will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. Bus pickup will be at 2 p.m. Sign up today.
Rides to medical appointments are available (only before noon). The rides are $5 for round trip and $3 one way. For an appointment call at least 24 hours in advance at 406-723-7773.