Second woman sues Butte doctor, clinic alleging sexual assault

He then told her he was attracted to her, the lawsuit claims, and wanted to take her to a sapphire mine, “knowing she was a rock hound” from a history in her confidential medical records. He then entered her phone number from those records into his cell phone, the lawsuit says.

While Greer was on a stool and holding her chart, he said, “I guess I’ll have to leave this on my lap all day and hide this,” indicating he had an erection. She immediately left but by the time she got to her car, he had texted her with reference to his erection, the lawsuit says.

More texts followed and throughout all events, the lawsuit says, she felt trapped because she suffered from a life-threatening medical condition and felt if she reacted the wrong way, she could lose her doctor and critical medical care and die.

Because of that and because she thought it was an innocent invite, she agreed to go to Renova Hot Springs near Whitehall with Greer one day. When they got there, the suit says, he stripped down and stood naked before she pointed out that there was another person in the pool.

She ultimately left and was walking down the road when he came up behind her, grabbed her and pushed against her with an erection, the lawsuit says.