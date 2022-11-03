Second season of ‘1923’ television prequel to be filmed in Butte

These past several months, Butte residents got an up-close look at what a Montana town may have looked like 100 years ago. Even better, they got glimpses of the men, women and children of yesteryear, all donned in period costumes.

Production on the first season of Taylor Sheridan’s “1923” will come to a close by Jan. 15, 2023 at the Butte Civic Center. But, the story does not end there.

“It’s only a wrap” until May, when filming could start again in Butte on the newest prequel to “Yellowstone,” the popular present-day television series on Paramount+.

The latest prequel stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and is set in the early 20th century — through the Spanish flu pandemic, prohibition and the Great Depression.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, along with Bill Melvin, who heads up the Butte Civic Center, will be sitting down with the “1923” production team to negotiate another contract for a second season.

“We will have a better idea on the details when we sit down with them,” said Gallagher.

Following a discussion Thursday afternoon, the Butte Civic Center Board gave its approval to enter negotiations with one stipulation. The board wants any money made by Butte-Silver Bow that goes above and beyond expenses to go toward the construction of a Civic Center parking lot, rather than put in the general fund.

Gallagher and Melvin know that sacrifices are going to have to be made if everyone signs on the dotted line, but both men firmly believe the benefits far outweigh any of the disadvantages.

“We have the ability to let them utilize it again,” said Gallagher. “It’s a beneficial move.”

King Street Productions wants to continue to rent the Butte Civic Center annex and use it to store equipment until filming resumes in the facility’s main arena in May.

Gallagher plans on asking $75,000 a month to rent the annex.

While most of the trailers will be gone, some of the film company’s storage containers will remain in the back lot.

There is a bit of a downside. Because King Street will continue to rent the annex, this will displace, among other events, pickleball competitions and volleyball tournaments.

According to Melvin, pickleball has been moved to the second floor at the Elks, and work is underway to find alternate gyms for the volleyball tournaments.

“We can make this happen,” said Melvin.

By the end of January, the center will return to some kind of normalcy as the main arena will be bustling with patrons once again when crosstown rivals, Butte High and Butte Central meet on the basketball court. Several weeks later, teen-age boys and girls will compete at the State AA basketball tourney March 9-11.

If everything goes according to plan, at the end of May the main arena will once again be used to film scenes for the series. This leaves Butte officials looking for alternate venues for a number of planned 2023 events, including sports competitions and bazaars. Those plans, too, are in the works.

Melvin will be there to welcome them back.

“This has been a good thing for us,” he said.