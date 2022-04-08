Second Brawls and Kickstart Days in Butte set for late July

It’s still more than three months away but organizers say they’ve already got a good lineup and game plan for a second Brawls and Kickstart Days festival in Butte.

The event is set for July 29-30, a Friday and Saturday, outside the Butte Depot off of Arizona Street in Uptown Butte. It will again feature freestyle motorcycle acrobatics, boxing matches, live music and food vendors.

The boxing will be held Saturday night instead of Friday night as it was last year, said organizer Monty Klistoff, and renowned rock band Saliva will play that night as well. He said they are still working on booking a country act for Friday night.

Most of the event had been mapped out by January, Klistoff said Thursday, “but we wanted to get everything finalized before we did a formal announcement.”

Klistoff, a former MMA fighter, helped spearhead last year’s event to fill a summer void the Montana Folk Festival left behind when it was called off due to COVID. The An Ri Ra Irish Festival was also scrapped last summer, leaving Butte bereft of summer events.

The Folk Festival is set to return this year on July 8-10 and An Ri Ra is expected to return Aug. 12-14 Like last year, Brawls and Kickstart Days will be held on the same late-July dates held down by the Evel Knievel Days festival before its final hurrah in 2017.

This year’s Brawls will again feature professional daredevil and Butte native Levi Renz along with other freestyle stars.

Klistoff expected about 1,500 people to attend last year’s Brawls event but says far more showed up both days. He thinks this year’s attendance will be even bigger.

“I think it’s gaining traction,” he said. “I think it’s like anything you do in a second year. If you do a good job you try to make it bigger the next year and typically it gets better. I think with COVID going away I think everyone is starting to feel a little better about getting out there.”

