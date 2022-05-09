Search dogs find body of woman who went missing in Highlands

Authorities believe a woman from South Dakota who went missing in the Highland Mountains died of hypothermia, Sheriff Ed Lester said Monday morning.

Search dogs found the body of 30-year-old Deidra Lufkins in rugged terrain Sunday afternoon, he said. She had become separated from two men she was with in an area of the Highlands Campground just south of Butte on Thursday or Friday and was reported missing to police early Saturday morning.

Her body will be taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy and toxicology testing and an investigation is continuing, Lester said, but it appears from early indications she died of hypothermia. She was not dressed for recent cold weather in the area.

“Our thoughts are with Deidra’s family,” Lester said.

The search dogs were from Elkhorn K9 Search and Rescue and True North Search Dogs. 15-90 Search and Rescue based in Butte assisted in the search and helped police recover the remains.

“This search didn’t end like we had hoped it would but I can’t say enough about the efforts of 15-90 Search and Rescue, Elkhorn K9 Search and Rescue and True North Search Dogs,” Lester said.

“These folks are all volunteers and they respond very quickly every single time we call," he said. "Their dedication and expertise is unbelievable.”

Lufkins was separated from the two men either Thursday or Friday evening and when last seen, was on foot and not dressed for the cold and snow in the area. 15-90 Search and Rescue conducted an extensive ground search of the area but were unable to find her on Saturday.

