Sculpting civilian adventures

Pvt. Joseph J. Boyer died in Italy in May 1944. The U.S. Army infantryman was killed in action by a mortar round. He received his Purple Heart posthumously.
The Salt Lake City native was 22 years old. Survivors included three brothers and three sisters.
One of the brothers, Pfc. Fred G. Boyer, received his Purple Heart from a frightening wound suffered nearly a year later in Germany.
Fred G. Boyer had joined the war effort in April 1944. In January 1945 he was deployed to Europe in the wake of the surprise counterattack in Belgium by Germany. That desperately bloody clash came to be known as the Battle of the Bulge.
Fred G. Boyer had trained to work in artillery. But after arriving in Europe in the aftermath of the Battle of the Bulge, the Army brass said they needed infantrymen. He was handed an M1 carbine.
Years later, the spectacles routinely worn by Fred G. Boyer covered the scar between his eyes. And he didn’t disclose much to his children, including Fred J. Boyer, about his experiences during World War II.
‘Justifiably feared’
The German 88, developed as an anti-aircraft artillery gun, became an effective weapon against Allied tanks. “It was justifiably feared by Allied airmen, tankers and foot soldiers because of its accuracy, lethality and versatility,” reported the Warfare History Network.
On April 4, 1945, shrapnel from a German 88 round pierced the skin between Fred G. Boyer’s eyes and penetrated his skull and sinuses. He lost his vision.
At the time, the American position was being overrun by Germans.
“One of his buddies grabbed him and said, ‘We’re going to run, OK,
Fred?’” recounted son Fred J. Boyer. “This guy basically saved his life and they got him to an aid station.”
Later, during a medevac flight to London, Fred G. Boyer met a soldier who had been shot in the mouth with a German Luger. The man had taken the pistol as a battle souvenir and angry Germans who captured him decided to use the Luger for his execution. They left him for dead. Miraculously, his wounds were not lethal.
For several weeks Fred G. Boyer remained blind. He and others wondered whether the blindness would be permanent. He sneezed once and a piece of shrapnel emerged.
His vision returned but he sometimes suffered from awful headaches. He received a Purple Heart while hospitalized in England.
Fred G. Boyer had met Anaconda native Jeanne Podobnik when she was in nursing school in Salt Lake City. They married in 1941. After the war the couple moved to Anaconda, where Fred G. Boyer worked as a sales manager for Anaconda Motors. Jeanne worked as a nurse in Anaconda and Galen.
The artistic Boyer
Fred J. Boyer joined the world in 1947, one of eight children born to his parents.
His family recognized early on that the youthful Boyer demonstrated artistic potential. He sold his first painting while still in elementary school. He inherited a great aunt’s art supplies.
Boyer and other young men in Anaconda finished high school during the tumultuous years of the Vietnam War. Eight men from the Smelter City died in Vietnam.
Boyer joined the U.S. Army National Guard in 1965 even before graduating from Anaconda Central High School. His initial training prepared him to be a combat engineer, a high-risk military specialty during the Vietnam War.
But then the training focus switched to armored cavalry. Boyer went from gunner to tank commander.
His unit never deployed overseas.
U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mike Mansfield of Montana was an early opponent of further U.S. involvement in Vietnam. Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson knew about Mansfield’s opposition.
As reported by The New York Times, Johnson decided during the Vietnam War to add to active duty troops with a draft rather than relying on large numbers of soldiers from the National Guard or Reserves. The National Guard was sometimes called out to respond domestically to protests tied to the war and to civil rights struggles.
Boyer left the National Guard in 1971, discharging as a staff sergeant.
Jumping fires
As it turned out, Boyer, now 74, has faced more hazards during his life through embracing varied escapades than by commanding an M48 or M60 tank.
Like many natives of southwestern Montana with an outdoors bent, Boyer nonchalantly recounts deeds of daring that would, for the average person, “fill a year of nights with wondering” (as described by poet Denise Levertov).
He battled wildfires for the Forest Service. He staffed a fire lookout on Cable Mountain near Georgetown Lake.
He became a smokejumper, a job he held for two summers.
Boyer believes he jumped on roughly two dozen fires. He managed to escape injury.
“We also jumped a number of rescues,” he said.
Boyer was poised to jump in August 1975 when Hank Williams Jr. fell roughly 500 feet on Ajax Peak in Beaverhead County. Williams, who suffered grievous injuries to his head and face, was airlifted to a hospital in Missoula and the jump was no longer necessary.
He helped cut trail to facilitate the rescue of a hiker from Colorado who became deathly ill while following an unmaintained Emerine Trail near the Skalkaho Highway.
Boyer worked too as a hunting guide in Alaska. Massive brown bears were among the prey he sought for clients.
Down the chute
He experienced perilous moments closer to home too.
One day he and Bill Knott traveled west of Anaconda to hunt for mountain goats.
“We were sitting on Notch Peak and it was a cold but beautiful day,” Boyer said.
The men spotted 16 mountain goats and Boyer shot a billy that was below them. Unfortunately, the goat slid down an avalanche chute. Boyer and Knott guessed that the goat carcass would hang up in the snow somewhere and decided to descend the snowy, icy and rocky chute to retrieve the goat – not realizing it had fallen to the ground below.
“We got about 500 feet from the bottom and Bill fell,” Boyer said. “Luckily, he caught a rock and stopped. I asked him, ‘How long can you hang on?’ And he said, ‘Forever, if I have to.’”
Knott had dislocated his left shoulder and blood was seeping from one leg.
“It looked like somebody had taken a dip out of his leg with an ice cream scoop,” Boyer said.
Ultimately, the men decided the safest route out was up. Boyer had a climbing rope and the two ascended about 1,500 feet to return to the top.
“The only reason he got out of there was because he was a tough son of a bitch,” Boyer said. “I thought he was going to die in there.”
Once Knott finally made it to the hospital it turned out he had a cracked pelvis, three broken ribs and other injuries.
Boyer also tackled pursuits considered less hazardous. He worked for a time at the Anaconda Co. smelter. He taught art education in the public schools after graduating from Montana State University in 1972 with the necessary credentials. He became a father. His son, Joe, runs
Boyer Landscape & Nursery.
In 1983, Boyer braved becoming a full-time artist, working primarily as a sculptor. Today, his bronze wildlife and western sculptures are known and celebrated worldwide.
Boyer works out of his studio in the former Montana Hotel on Main Street in Anaconda, a city with a storied tradition of military service.
He said the National Guard helped him learn discipline and nurtured the development of other life skills.
“I wish that every kid in the United States had to put in some kind of service,” Boyer said, like military service or the Peace Corps.