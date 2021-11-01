Sculpting civilian adventures

Boyer worked too as a hunting guide in Alaska. Massive brown bears were among the prey he sought for clients.

Down the chute

He experienced perilous moments closer to home too.

One day he and Bill Knott traveled west of Anaconda to hunt for mountain goats.

“We were sitting on Notch Peak and it was a cold but beautiful day,” Boyer said.

The men spotted 16 mountain goats and Boyer shot a billy that was below them. Unfortunately, the goat slid down an avalanche chute. Boyer and Knott guessed that the goat carcass would hang up in the snow somewhere and decided to descend the snowy, icy and rocky chute to retrieve the goat – not realizing it had fallen to the ground below.

“We got about 500 feet from the bottom and Bill fell,” Boyer said. “Luckily, he caught a rock and stopped. I asked him, ‘How long can you hang on?’ And he said, ‘Forever, if I have to.’”

Knott had dislocated his left shoulder and blood was seeping from one leg.

“It looked like somebody had taken a dip out of his leg with an ice cream scoop,” Boyer said.