SCL Health’s newest clinic up and running in Butte

As predicted back in May 2021, SCL Health Butte Downtown has been up and running since November.

Located at 3636 Harrison Ave., the medical facility is opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with plenty of parking to go around. A primary care walk-in clinic is also open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“SCL Health was eager to enhance our services to the Butte community and provide comprehensive care by adding another option for primary care in the area,” said Chad Paul, a practice administrator for SCL Health Medical Group-Butte.

Chad Paul, the practice administrator at SCL Health Medical Group, is photographed in front of SCL Health Butte Downtown, a new walk-in clinic in the business complex off of Harrison Avenue on Monroe Avenue in Butte.

As with just about any new endeavor, there have been some glitches, but they were few and far between.

“We have done very well with very little issues,” said Paul.

During the phone interview, Paul couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for the latest project and admits he’s excited about the new facility and is thrilled it’s running smoothly.

“We have been very lucky,” he said. “SCL Health Medical Group is expanding our footprint to provide even more opportunities for patients to access care across the communities we serve.”

People are also reading…

An exam room in SCL Health Butte Downtown walk-in clinic in Butte.

Right now, the Harrison Avenue facility’s main focus is on family medicine with three providers on board — Dr. Danika Clark, Dr. Shenelle Schoenfeld, and Micaul McClafferty PA.

In addition, there are two registered nurses, two medical assistants, a lab technician and an X-ray technician. Rounding out the staff is a behavioral health specialist who will see patients through a referral from a primary care provider.

Brandi Field, a radiology technician, adjusts the X-ray machine in SCL Health Butte Downtown, a new walk-in clinic in the business complex off of Harrison Avenue on Monroe Avenue in Butte.

Within the 10,200 square foot clinic are electronic check-in kiosks and the exam rooms include recliners and flat-screen monitors.

Because the pandemic remains an issue, the clinic has a negative pressure room built in for patients with COVID-like symptoms, along with a main waiting area for other patients. And, of course, masks are required for all patients and staff.

A negative pressure waiting room offers patients who may be contagious a space to wait before being seen by a provider at SCL Health Butte Downtown, a new walk-in clinic in the business complex off of Harrison Avenue on Monroe Avenue in Butte

“We are very polite and tactful about it,” assured Paul.

Same-day or next-day appointments can be made by either calling 406-496-3600 or going online to www.sclhealth.org/butte-downtown.

“Increasing the number of both primary and specialty care clinics ensures that our communities have access to comprehensive, high-quality care closer to home,” said Paul.

The nurses station at SCL Health Butte Downtown, a new walk-in clinic in the business complex off of Harrison Avenue on Monroe Avenue in Butte.

Another plus for the new facility is its opening has also freed up some space at the Rocky Mountain Medical Arts Pavilion. So much so that a much needed gastroenterologist, Dr. Michael James, was recruited. He began his practice last October.

Officials are still looking for a well-qualified pulmonologist.

Kelly Sullivan, a phlebotomist with SCL Medical, works in the new lab at the walk-in clinic located on the Flat in Butte.

“We’re excited to expand our services,” said Paul. “That’s why we do what we do — it’s our mission — better access to care and high-quality specialists.”

Looking toward the future, virtual care will remain an option for patients.

These services can include a video visit with a provider, either by phone, tablet or other electronic device. A patient may also opt for an E-visit, where the patient types symptoms on an online form with uploaded photos.

“A provider reviews the information and provides further recommendations within two hours,” explained Paul.

Due to the pandemic, a small ribbon-cutting ceremony has been put on hold until spring.

“When we opened the clinic in November, we expected some challenges due to the pandemic,” admitted Paul. “We look forward to gathering when it’s safe to do so.”

Chad Paul, the practice administrator at SCL Health Medical Group, is photographed in the waiting room at SCL Health Butte Downtown, a new walk-in clinic in the business complex off of Harrison Avenue on Monroe Avenue in Butte.

As for the future, SCL Health officials will stay on the “tried and true” track of continuing to evaluate expansion opportunities.

“We look forward to providing high-quality, easy-to-access healthcare services to the Butte community for years to come,” Paul said.

