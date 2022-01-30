SCL Health’s newest clinic up and running in Butte

As predicted back in May 2021, SCL Health Butte Downtown has been up and running since November.

Located at 3636 Harrison Ave., the medical facility is opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with plenty of parking to go around. A primary care walk-in clinic is also open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“SCL Health was eager to enhance our services to the Butte community and provide comprehensive care by adding another option for primary care in the area,” said Chad Paul, a practice administrator for SCL Health Medical Group-Butte.

As with just about any new endeavor, there have been some glitches, but they were few and far between.

“We have done very well with very little issues,” said Paul.

During the phone interview, Paul couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for the latest project and admits he’s excited about the new facility and is thrilled it’s running smoothly.

“We have been very lucky,” he said. “SCL Health Medical Group is expanding our footprint to provide even more opportunities for patients to access care across the communities we serve.”

Right now, the Harrison Avenue facility’s main focus is on family medicine with three providers on board — Dr. Danika Clark, Dr. Shenelle Schoenfeld, and Micaul McClafferty PA.

In addition, there are two registered nurses, two medical assistants, a lab technician and an X-ray technician. Rounding out the staff is a behavioral health specialist who will see patients through a referral from a primary care provider.

Within the 10,200 square foot clinic are electronic check-in kiosks and the exam rooms include recliners and flat-screen monitors.

Because the pandemic remains an issue, the clinic has a negative pressure room built in for patients with COVID-like symptoms, along with a main waiting area for other patients. And, of course, masks are required for all patients and staff.

“We are very polite and tactful about it,” assured Paul.

Same-day or next-day appointments can be made by either calling 406-496-3600 or going online to www.sclhealth.org/butte-downtown.

“Increasing the number of both primary and specialty care clinics ensures that our communities have access to comprehensive, high-quality care closer to home,” said Paul.

Another plus for the new facility is its opening has also freed up some space at the Rocky Mountain Medical Arts Pavilion. So much so that a much needed gastroenterologist, Dr. Michael James, was recruited. He began his practice last October.

Officials are still looking for a well-qualified pulmonologist.

“We’re excited to expand our services,” said Paul. “That’s why we do what we do — it’s our mission — better access to care and high-quality specialists.”

Looking toward the future, virtual care will remain an option for patients.

These services can include a video visit with a provider, either by phone, tablet or other electronic device. A patient may also opt for an E-visit, where the patient types symptoms on an online form with uploaded photos.

“A provider reviews the information and provides further recommendations within two hours,” explained Paul.

Due to the pandemic, a small ribbon-cutting ceremony has been put on hold until spring.

“When we opened the clinic in November, we expected some challenges due to the pandemic,” admitted Paul. “We look forward to gathering when it’s safe to do so.”

As for the future, SCL Health officials will stay on the “tried and true” track of continuing to evaluate expansion opportunities.

“We look forward to providing high-quality, easy-to-access healthcare services to the Butte community for years to come,” Paul said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.