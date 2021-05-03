SCL Health Montana's Mobile Mammography unit visits Boulder

BOULDER — Linda Brandt knows too well the importance of cancer screening. Her husband died from it and her sister fought it. The problem for Brandt is that access to specialty care like a mammogram to screen for breast cancer is over 30 miles away, and she can’t drive.

She moved to Boulder because she likes how quiet it is, but it puts her farther away from certain amenities. Brandt was one of several who took advantage of SCL Health Montana’s Mobile Mammography unit that arrived in Boulder for screenings on Friday.

“My kids say no more driving,’’ Brandt said. “So that means nobody has to pick me up, take me (to Butte) and take time off of work to get me there. So it’s a good deal,” she added.

In fact, Boulder resident Bonnie Weinmeister said she would have probably delayed her annual mammogram had the unit not come to Boulder.