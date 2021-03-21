SCL Health acquires Montana Orthopedics in Butte

Montana Orthopedics in Butte has joined SCL Health’s primary and specialty care clinics throughout Montana.
Montana Orthopedics, Advantage Physical Therapy and OrthoNow will all become part of the SCL Health Medical Group — a network of hundreds of primary and specialty care providers across the state. The new partnership gives SCL Health patients access to orthopedic services in addition to the SCL Health Medical Group-Butte clinic and St. James Healthcare.
“We have been growing our medical group practice across the state in order to fulfill our mission to provide Montanans with the primary and specialty care they need, when and where they need it,” Tom Moser, vice president of operations, SCL Health Medical Group- Montana, said in a press release. “We are excited to welcome the Montana Orthopedics group to our statewide, network of comprehensive healthcare.”
Montana Orthopedics’ four physicians Nicholas Blavatsky, Nick DiGiovine, Michael Gallagher, and Anthony Russo will be transitioning to SCL Health Medical Group along with 29 other employees.
“Montana Orthopedics has a desire to grow across the region by adding locations, physicians, and services to our current practice,” Dr. DiGiovine said. “We believe that partnering with SCL Health will provide the best opportunity to grow and continue providing our high level of services across the region on behalf of the communities and patients we serve today.”
“The team at Montana Orthopedics has a stellar reputation in our community,” Jay Doyle, president of St. James Healthcare, said. “We are thrilled to come together to provide current and future patients in southwest Montana with state-of-the-art orthopedic care.”
Montana Orthopedics will remain in the same location at 435 S. Crystal Street. For more information or to schedule an appointment, individuals may visit montanaorthopedics.com or call 406-496-3400.