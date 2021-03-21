SCL Health acquires Montana Orthopedics in Butte

Montana Orthopedics in Butte has joined SCL Health’s primary and specialty care clinics throughout Montana.

Montana Orthopedics, Advantage Physical Therapy and OrthoNow will all become part of the SCL Health Medical Group — a network of hundreds of primary and specialty care providers across the state. The new partnership gives SCL Health patients access to orthopedic services in addition to the SCL Health Medical Group-Butte clinic and St. James Healthcare.

“We have been growing our medical group practice across the state in order to fulfill our mission to provide Montanans with the primary and specialty care they need, when and where they need it,” Tom Moser, vice president of operations, SCL Health Medical Group- Montana, said in a press release. “We are excited to welcome the Montana Orthopedics group to our statewide, network of comprehensive healthcare.”

Montana Orthopedics’ four physicians Nicholas Blavatsky, Nick DiGiovine, Michael Gallagher, and Anthony Russo will be transitioning to SCL Health Medical Group along with 29 other employees.