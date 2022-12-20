Due to the harsh winter conditions in the forecast, Powell County high school and Deer Lodge elementary school district superintendent Rick Duncan informed The Standard that the high school and elementary schools will be closed Wednesday.
Schools closed Wednesday in Powell County
