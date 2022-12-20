 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schools closed Wednesday in Powell County

Due to the harsh winter conditions in the forecast, Powell County high school and Deer Lodge elementary school district superintendent Rick Duncan informed The Standard that the high school and elementary schools will be closed Wednesday. 

