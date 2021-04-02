School trustee elections canceled

for Ramsay, Divide, and Melrose

The elementary school trustee elections for School Districts 3 (Ramsay), 4 (Divide), and 5 (Melrose) scheduled for May 4 have been canceled.

The following people were elected by acclamation:

Ramsay School District

Three-year term (2 positions) – Boyd Burnett, Melissa Smith

One-year term (1 position) – Linda Musick Rosin



Divide School District

Three-year term (1 position) – James Holland

Melrose School District

Three-year term (1 position) – Kathy Chatriand

The next school trustee election will be in May 2022.

Elections for elementary school trustees School District 1 (Butte) and high school trustee and mill levy will be held by mail ballot. All active voters in Butte-Silver Bow will be mailed the appropriate ballot.

After April 5, anyone wishing to vote in the School District 1 election who are not active voters must appear in person at the Clerk & Recorder’s office to register.

A certificate of late registration will be issued to so you can receive a ballot. If you have questions, contact Clerk & Recorder Linda Sajor at 497-6342 or the appropriate school district.

