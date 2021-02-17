School Board receives recommendations for Butte High building improvements

The architects also recommended co-locating the attendance office in the same location, and installing door position sensors.

Most of the other recommendations from the report were related to the comfort and efficiency of the building. The presenters contended the commons room was not a true gathering space and could be repurposed, and the worn Vo-Tech Annex could be updated with better windows, lighting, and removal of possible asbestos-containing materials to make the area more desirable, and to extend its life.

Then there’s the old pool.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had some teachers say, ‘do we still have a pool?’ ” Davis said, and recommended the pool area be utilized in another way.

Specifically, the report said, the pool area could open up space for physical education needs.

The varsity girls locker room is on the first floor, away from the gym equipment the boys have easy access to, and the rooms for women coaches are smaller than the men’s, a possible violation of Title IX of the Education Act of 1972, SMA’s Scott Deitle said.

Utilizing the pool space for the women’s locker room and office needs would be one way to improve the situation he said.