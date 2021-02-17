School Board receives recommendations for Butte High building improvements

SMA Architects of Helena and Bozeman pointed to a security issue at Butte High School as the building’s most obvious flaw in a presentation to the Butte School Board Tuesday night.
The firm highlighted the results of a year-long building assessment of Butte High School, providing observations and recommendations for improvements to the building.
A draft of the building condition report was sent to Butte District No. 1 Superintendent Judy Jonart, who said she would send it to the board members for their full review.
It’s a long report, SMA architect Jason Davis said. “We’ve made this the super Cliffs Notes version.”
Built in 1935 with various additions added over the years, Davis said Butte High’s exterior and interior are in overall good condition, built of durable structural material. The Vo-Tech annex, added in 1967, is in the worst condition of anywhere in the building, SMA found.
The security issue, according to SMA, has to do with lack of entrance visibility from the main office.
The school is large and has multiple entrances that cannot be observed from the school’s main office, Davis said, adding that the school’s attendance office is inconveniently separate from the main office.
SMA’s report recommended the school consider moving the main office adjacent to the main entrance at the south, and that it be installed to allow visibility to the outdoors in order to monitor approaching visitors.
The architects also recommended co-locating the attendance office in the same location, and installing door position sensors.
Most of the other recommendations from the report were related to the comfort and efficiency of the building. The presenters contended the commons room was not a true gathering space and could be repurposed, and the worn Vo-Tech Annex could be updated with better windows, lighting, and removal of possible asbestos-containing materials to make the area more desirable, and to extend its life.
Then there’s the old pool.
“We had some teachers say, ‘do we still have a pool?’ ” Davis said, and recommended the pool area be utilized in another way.
Specifically, the report said, the pool area could open up space for physical education needs.
The varsity girls locker room is on the first floor, away from the gym equipment the boys have easy access to, and the rooms for women coaches are smaller than the men’s, a possible violation of Title IX of the Education Act of 1972, SMA’s Scott Deitle said.
Utilizing the pool space for the women’s locker room and office needs would be one way to improve the situation he said.
“It would create equal space between genders,” Deitle said.
SMA also recommended modernizing the cafeteria space, the science wing, and improving ramps and railings to meet modern ADA code in any areas the school decides to renovate.
Jonart thanked SMA for the report and presentation.
“It’s very thorough, it's very good,” Jonart said of the report. “It gives us a strategic plan going forward over the next few years. And so I really appreciate the thoroughness of this assessment. This is how we make good decisions, based on this kind of data and this kind of information.”
In a separate presentation to the school board, Atlantic Richfield liability manager Josh Bryson and associates presented the plan to access all schools within the county’s Expanded Residential Metals Abatement Program for soil contaminants.
The presentation was similar to the one Bryson and associates delivered at the Environmental Protection Agency’s virtual community meeting for Butte on Jan. 25.
The RMAP program, run by Butte Silver-Bow and paid for by Atlantic Richfield, hopes to assess, and, if necessary, abate the soils on every private and public school property in the expanded RMAP area — from the area around Uptown out to Rocker and Ramsay — by the end of the 2021 summer break, according to Jesse Schwarzrock, a Pioneer Technical Services engineer.
Areas designated as high-use like playgrounds will be held to the action levels the RMAP uses for residences. Most lawn areas will be designated as low-use areas, and subject to the higher action levels used for open space.
An outreach program is in place to make sure the plans for and results of the assessments are communicated with parents, schools and students, Janet Cornish, owner of Community Development Services consulting firm, told the school board at the meeting.