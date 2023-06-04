Try clambering through just a few acres of fallen lodgepole pines in the forest surrounding the Basin Creek reservoirs south of Butte and you’ll get a glimpse of the task at hand.

To get the big picture — or see the forest through the trees, so to speak — think of clearing out 2,350 acres of those entangled, interwoven logs, many as long or longer than a basketball court, and thousands of other dead trees still standing.

That’s the aim of a huge timber project in Butte-Silver Bow County, one that could take five years to complete. It’s worth it, officials say, because there’s a crown jewel at stake and in danger.

The treasure is Basin Creek Reservoir, which has provided Butte with pristine drinking water for 120 years. The county built a $32 million treatment plant in 2017 to keep it that way and the reservoir and its smaller sister upstream are now the city’s most productive, cost-efficient water source.

The danger is wildfire, and though that threat has existed for some time, it has reached alert status now.

Mountain pine beetles wreaked havoc on lodgepole pines in the Basin Creek watershed 15 to 20 years ago and most of the victims have fallen and lie jackstrawed across the forest floor. The area is a tinderbox for miles and miles around.

A wildfire could easily take off, and combined with steep slopes and loose soil, slop tons of ash and debris into the reservoir that the treatment plant could not handle.

“This has the potential to completely take out this water supply so it’s not useable for who knows how long,” said Jim Keenan, water plant superintendent in Butte-Silver Bow. “It could be a decade.”

Butte now gets up to 60% of its drinking water from Basin Creek, he said, and relying on the Big Hole River and Moulton Reservoir to make up the difference over several years would costs millions of dollars and likely involve serious water restrictions in peak summer months that everyone would feel.

And wildfires, as foresters know, are a matter of when, not if.

“I sure feel like we’ve been incredibly fortunate and have dodged bullets so far,” Keenan said. “Hopefully, we can continue to dodge that bullet until this project is completed.”

The county got a head start in December 2021 by starting to clear out 16 acres of land it owns that hugs the reservoir. In work that carried into 2022, the forest floor was cleared, deadfall was cut and piled and many piles have since been burned. The before-and-after pictures are indeed like night and day.

But the county has about 200 acres to go just on the slivers of land it owns and similar work is needed on more than 2,000 acres managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

The county, Forest Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, or DNRC, have spent months collaborating on planning, funding and logistics and a draft environmental assessment was just completed.

It found that the project will have no significant impact on the watershed. There is a 30-day public comment period on the assessment that runs through June 20, allowing anyone with thoughts or concerns to weigh in.

Tim Lahey, Butte district ranger for the U.S. Forest Service and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, says he’s confident enough federal money will come through to fund its portion of the project. The county and state are working on their ends and private contractors would do much of the work.

If the environmental assessment is OK’d and funding and other loose ends come together, work could pick up this summer and fall and the bulk of the project will be underway.

The project will not eliminate the possibility of wildfires but can make big differences if they occur — differences that could save the reservoirs.

“You can never fireproof an area but it gives you more of an opportunity to engage a fire safely,” Lahey said. “It will change fire behavior. It changes the fuel type that we have and gives you more of a fighting chance.”

THE ORIGINS OF URGENCY

Mountain pine beetles are tiny creatures but you can see them if you look closely. A half-dozen or so could probably fit on a fingernail.

They’ve been around for eons and move about in cycles — timewise and geographically — and love older pines. They bore through the bark, build a vertical tunnel and lay eggs that hatch into larvae that feed on inner bark.

The larvae become mature months later, carry a fungus, and there are so many they essentially girdle the tree, cut off its energy flow, kill it and move on to the next tree.

In the early 2000s, Lahey said, the forests around Butte were the epicenter of a beetle kill that spread north toward Helena and beyond. Most of the lodgepoles around Butte were 100 to 150 years old.

“They were all of that same age and size that the beetles like, and add on some drought years that we had in the early 2000s and the population just really built up,” Lahey said.

Water from Basin Creek was so clean for decades, it was not processed through a full-fledged treatment plant. The only treatment required was through chlorine and for the most part, gravity carried the water into town.

But for about six months in 2011, the water contained high levels of organic carbons that produce possible carcinogens when treated with chlorine. So the Montana Department of Environmental Quality revoked a long-standing waiver that had allowed the water’s use without filtration.

The precise cause of the organic carbons was never determined but a consulting engineer for the county theorized that pine beetles had ravaged area trees, leaving additional organic matter on the forest floor that washed into the reservoir.

Regardless, there was no turning back and the county built a state-of-the-art $32 million filtration plant that’s so effective and efficient, more than 99% of water that enters the plant heads into town. Electricity to run the facility is one-sixth that needed at the Big Hole plant, which equates to one-sixth the energy cost.

As good as the Basin Creek plant is, Keenan says it is not equipped to handle the large loads of ash and debris an area wildfire could send its way. And in recent years, more dead trees have fallen.

Keenan and Lahey took a Montana Standard reporter on a recent dirt-and-rock road drive around the reservoirs, and except for a few areas that have been cleared out, there is thick deadfall everywhere you look.

“A majority of these trees died in the mountain pine beetle outbreak in the early to mid-2000s and with lodgepoles, the fall rate is kind of in the five- to 15-year range,” Lahey said. “There are a few hardy souls hanging on but I think the majority of those that died are on the ground.”

Keenan and Jim Dennehy, who oversaw Butte’s water plants before retiring recently, have been worried about the wildfire danger for several years now.

The treatment plant made public access to the reservoir possible and under public pressures and prior agreements, the county opened the area to fishing, hiking and picnicking in June 2021. Camping and campfires were not allowed but it was open during daylight hours.

Keenan and others were concerned about the move months before it happened and met with Lahey about it in January 2021.

“We were very concerned about that so we were kind of expressing our concerns internally,” Keenan said.

The public access experiment lasted only four weeks, cut short in July by drought and general wildfire dangers in Montana. There was a large wildfire near Boulder that summer, a small one off of Homestake Pass in the watershed vicinity that fall, and others in Montana, of course.

That summer, Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher took an extensive look around the area.

“It was maybe a little after they had opened the reservoir for a while,” Keenan said. “He said it was a big problem and he really felt we were rolling the dice letting people come up here, especially after people had ignored the camp posts and there were a couple of campfires.”

Gallagher soon informed commissioners about the problem, Keenan produced and presented a video explaining things and fuels-reduction plans took off.

The Standard asked Gallagher then if the area could be open to the public again.

“I think the possibilities of keeping that open until we take care of this fuel situation is slim,” he said in October 2021.

His stance on that has not softened.

“Until we are done with the fire mitigation clearing up there, we can’t open it up to the public,” Gallagher said Thursday.

THE BIG TASK AT HAND

Butte-Silver Bow did not have to reinvent the wheel.

Helena had confronted a similar situation with the Chessman Reservoir and Tenmile Creek watershed that are the main sources of that city’s drinking water. Beetles had ravaged forests in that area, too, increasing wildfire threats to the reservoir and a 5-mile flume that transports the water.

With help from federal grants and cooperation from the Forest Service, private landowners and others, deadwood was cleared to create buffers around the reservoir and along the flume, greatly reducing the wildfire threat.

Gallagher, Keenan, Dennehy and others from Butte-Silver Bow met with officials from Helena, the Forest Service and the Montana DNRC to discuss efforts up there and game-plan for work around Basin Creek.

With an initial $50,000 grant from the Montana DNRC, the county hired contractors to work on 16 acres that hug the eastside of the reservoir. They cut and piled all deadwood and cut down some trees so others were 15 feet apart, and the county burned many of the piles.

The county got a second $50,000 state grant and did similar work on 18 acres farther south last year. The county has received a $255,000 federal grant to tackle an additional 85 acres on Butte-Silver Bow property on the west and north sides and Keenan hopes that work can be done this year.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to oversee similar work on more than 2,000 acres in the watershed, but the environmental assessment was needed first and that process is still underway.

Commissioners in December formally declared the wildfire threat in the watershed an emergency, a move that helped put the environmental analysis on a fast track.

There has been a lot of planning throughout and the entire project is really a collaboration between the county, the Forest Service and the state of Montana through the DNRC.

The DNRC completed an extensive Montana Forest Action Plan in 2020 that examined the health and fire risks in 23 million acres of forests across the state, including the 59% managed by the Forest Service.

“What happens on Forest Service land affects us all,” Neil Simpson, a program manager at the DNRC, said at a recent open house on the Basin Creek Project.

The state determined that 9.1 million acres of forest in Montana were at “elevated fire risk and degraded forest health” and 3.9 million acres were priority areas to address because of infrastructure and municipal watersheds. They included Basin Creek.

Through a “Good Neighbor Program,” the DNRC can prepare and administer state contracts for much of the private work the federal government will contract out. In the end, most of the work at Basin Creek will be done by private contractors.

“There are some efficiencies there,” Simpson said. “One thing the state can do a little more nimbly than the Forest Service is bring people in to assist. That’s true of contractors, that’s true of state personnel. We can delegate more boots on the ground.”

If the environmental assessment is OK’d, possibly sometime in July, work on Forest Service lands can begin. It will likely start by improving existing dirt roads and possibly creating temporary routes so logs can be hauled out.

Work on a lengthy, 400-foot wide fuel break mainly to the west and south of the reservoir could start this summer and Forest Service personnel would do some of that. Larger, machine-based operations could be contracted out this year.

The work would rely on a variety of techniques and strategies, including cut-pile burning, hauling out dead trees and thinning standing lodgepoles and Douglas-firs to increase space between them.

Much of the work is tedious and cutting timber is dangerous, even when it’s on the ground.

“They are weighted on each other,” Lahey said. “You have to be prepared. You cut one part of the log and another one springs up.”

Wood removed from the area could be utilized as firewood, sawlog, posts and poles or burned on site.

Gallagher called it a “critically important” project.

“Water is nowadays the most precious commodity that we have available, and for development of our community, we need to say we have a reliable, potable water source,” Gallagher said.

“This is the blood of our community,” he said. “If we lost this water source we would really be in dire straits.”