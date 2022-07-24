Saturday's BBQ Cookoff and Brewfest in Deer Lodge draws a crowd

DEER LODGE — A large crowd of people of all ages enjoyed barbecued meats, brews, music, vendors and a cornhole tournament on a beautiful summer day in Deer Lodge. Organizers were thrilled that the 5th annual Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Cook-off and Brewfest was a huge success.

Grills and shade tents lined each side of Main Street where 13 barbecue contestants from near and far set up Friday evening to begin slow cooking approximately 1,000 lbs. of beef, pork and chicken. In addition to Deer Lodge competitors, cooks from Frenchtown, Anaconda, Three Forks and Las Vegas also competed for the title of “best.” They had the opportunity to enter any or all of six categories: hamburger, chicken, ribs, pork, brisket and open (any other item that was grilled). All entries were in a blind judging and scored individually by five judges.

The grand champion winners receiving the $1,000 prize and a custom made cutting board trophy were Last Best BBQ, John Stites and Frank Bryant of Three Forks.

Runner-up champions were the Deer Lodge Fire Department who received a $500 prize and cutting board trophy. The team included Brant Pierson, John White, David Martin, Jody Pfaff, Stephanie Martin, Tim Burnett, Steven Lunceford, Chuck Smith, George Mann and Andy Dreesen.

It was a tie for the People’s Choice – Deer Lodge Fire Department and Jim’s Heavenly Meats who divided the $200 prize.

CATEGORY WINNERS

Hamburger: 1. Beer Belly BBQ, Deer Lodge; 2. Sassy Que, Deer Lodge.

Chicken: 1. Montana Kick Ass BBQ, Frenchtown; 2. Last Best BBQ, Three Forks.

Ribs: 1. Beer Belly BBQ, 2. Stumbling Steer, Las Vegas.

Pork: 1. Beer Belly; 2. Deer Lodge Fire Department

Brisket: 1. Last Best BBQ, 2. Deer Lodge Fire Department

Open (any other grilled item): 1. Deer Lodge Fire Department Bourbon -- peach and blueberry cobbler, 2. Last Best BBQ – pig dots.

Julie Jennings made the custom cutting boards and plaques for of each category winner.

Beer from 10 breweries was also enjoyed by many. The breweries featured by the Mount Powell Tap Room were Philipsburg Brewing, Butte Brewing, Smelter City Brewing, Anaconda, Bitterroot Brewing, Hamilton, Bayern Brewery, Missoula, Missouri River Brewery, East Helena, Copper Furrow Brewery, Helena, Cabinet Mountain Brewery, Libby, Ruby Valley Brewery, Sheridan and Boulevard Brewing, Kansas City.

People sat in the shade of downtown businesses or under tents enjoying music by John Montoya throughout the afternoon.

Fourteen teams competed in the Recreation Department’s cornhole tournament put on by Sean Herrick and Taylor Bewley. Top winners were: First — Logan and MJ from Rock Creek, $200; Second — Sean and Bridget Herrick, $100; and third — Taylor Bewley, $50.

Saturday began with 50 runners participating in “Hoofin’ it on the Ranch” 3K, 5K and 10K races at the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site.

Co-chairman Terry Jennings had special thanks to Wade Johnson for a tremendous amount of planning and logistics and to the judges and the judging administrators (Shani Connors & Aubrey Boher) who gave up a big part of their day to make this a success.

“We had a great crowd with a lot of laughs and good food. That’s just about as good as anyone can ask for in an event,” Jennings said.