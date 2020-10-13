SARTA seeks Butte event proposals for 2021

The Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority is seeking proposals for events or festivals set to occur in 2021. SARTA will accept proposals through Nov. 2. and expects to announce successful proposals in December.

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged Butte’s annual celebrations and festivals, but SARTA is optimistic gatherings can resume in 2021. SARTA may grant up to $75,000 to organizers hosting festivals or events occurring next year.

Interested applicants may download an application from the Butte-Silver Bow SARTA website http://co.silverbow.mt.us/813/Superfund-Advisory or pick-up a hard copy from outside the chief executive’s office in the Butte-Silver Bow courthouse rotunda. Applicants may submit applications electronically or by mail according to the submittal procedures included in the application materials.