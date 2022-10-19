SARTA grant helps artists show appreciation for Butte

What do the Park Street Parking Garage, a building on South Excelsior Avenue and a wall on N. Montana Street have in common?

They’re all canvases to murals that have been painted during the past few months. The art is part of a $30,000 Superfund Advisory and Redevelopment Trust Authority grant that was awarded to local artist and trained sign painter BT Livermore in spring 2018.

Livermore had been living in Butte for a couple of years when he was encouraged by some community members to apply for a SARTA grant to add art to Butte.

Eventually, Livermore painted the mural at 109 N. Montana St., the words “IT’S BETTER IN BUTTE” in large letters against a bright yellow and blue background.

Livermore likes to think of the murals as a pleasant surprise to passersby going about their lives in town.

“I think I like creating these sort of hidden gems that brighten your day when you see them,” Livermore said. “Mine is in an alleyway, and it’s just kind of a boring, plain alleyway that no one thinks about … but now it’s visible from Montana (Street), so now you’re walking down or driving down and boom, it’s this huge pop of color.”

The process of getting the murals on walls included meeting with the Butte Historic Preservation Commission and getting its approval for certain walls, then matching that wall with an artist and making sure both they and the building owner are happy with the prospective art.

All in all, it took Livermore more than a year to work out the details, and then COVID-19 hit, putting everything on hold.

Now, as of September 2022, there are four murals up around town, with another to be added in the spring or summer of 2023.

Livermore said one was painted in June, one in July and two in September, including Livermore’s own. They said that mural took a week – 25 total hours – to complete.

Part of the role of the historic preservation commission is to make sure the murals wouldn’t distract or detract from the various historic ghost signs that adorn Uptown Butte, said Julia Crain, Assistant Director of the Butte-Silver Bow Department of Reclamation.

Crain is staffed to the SARTA board, and is tasked with administering its grant program, drafting minutes, putting together agendas, and other administrative duties.

She said the SARTA board administered 31 grants the year Livermore was awarded the grant, and that the call for application submissions opened in 2017. She said the board approved Livermore’s application because it liked the investment the murals made in arts and culture in Butte.

“It’s a great way to encourage people to spend time Uptown looking for these murals and enjoying them,” she said. “The murals are providing an additional experience that makes it exciting for people to be customers in this area.”

Crain said that everyone who lives in Butte is eligible to apply for grant funds, and that the funds are available to any person, group or business that has a project that benefits the community and economic development

Funds have gone toward projects such as healthy food initiatives, investments in local festivals, and the rehabilitation of buildings as well as other parts of Butte.

The SARTA Board has a grant application process every two years, with its next funding opportunity being anticipated for winter 2023, according to its website.

Missoula artist April Werle, who painted the mural at 327 S. Excelsior Ave., said that Livermore reached out to her via Instagram, where she posted pictures of various murals she’d done. Murals are one of Werle’s main mediums, so she had a lot of experience before painting her mural in Butte.

Werle’s mural is of two hands touching, the fingers meeting in a point, in front of a Filipino sun. The hands are surrounded by tropical foliage and pine needles. Werle herself is Filipino and said that – without giving too much away – the mural is “really centric on the idea of home.”

She called the mural an “ode to the Filipino community.” She was born and raised in Montana, but thanks to the community around her, stayed rooted in her culture, which not every Filipino-American may have access to, she said.

“A lot of kids don’t feel connected to our community outside of their own home or community, so if you drive by the mural and you know what it is, you know it’s for you,” she said.

While she was painting the mural, a Filipino man “stopped by because he noticed the sun immediately,” Werle said. “So that was exciting.”

Before COVID, Werle said she had actually designed a different mural for a different wall. When she finally was able to paint her current design at the end of June 2022, she said it rained heavily for two days, and took five days to complete.

Werle said she decided to paint the mural for two reasons.

“One, I really love Butte,” she said. “I spent a couple summers in Upward Bound in Butte, I had an art teacher in my summers in Butte that played a huge role in my decision to pursue art … Glenn Bodish.”

And two: “I’m always looking for an opportunity to create cultural representation in the form of public art work,” she said.

Missoula-based artist Stella Nall and Alaska-based artist Somer Hahm both painted murals in the Park Street Parking Garage.

The website for the project, buttemurals.com, is currently under construction.