The Main Stope Gallery, 114 S. Dakota St., will open "Same Yet Different: The Community of Art'' with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7.

The original artwork shows that artists create using similar materials, objectives and goals. Many member artists choose to join a gallery because of the sense of community. Santa Fe, New Mexico and Ashland, Oregon are two communities that boast tight-knit artistic groups.

To this end, members of the Main Stope Gallery created works using the same format of a 10-inch by 10-inch canvas upon which they painted, sculpted, drew, glued or molded their work. In addition, the works are all priced the same.

Laurel Egan, a Main Stope member for a number of years, painted a forest scene on her canvas. Toni Seccomb, the gallery’s sculptor and painter, drew a black-and-white rendition of her beloved dog intently focused on a stray cat. David Johnson incorporated beads, bones and skulls into his mixed-media piece while Mary Vandergraft used fiber and intricate stitching on her 10-inch by 10-inch canvases. All nine members have two to three contributions that will be on display for an exhibit of 20 to 30 new and unique pieces.

Other gallery members featured in the show include K. Jodi Gear, Karen Hueftle, Sean Kuech, Ray Campeau and the gallery’s newest member, Christine Martin.

Refreshments and drink will be served on Friday. Cindi Shaw will be providing music also. The opening is appropriate for all ages.

"Same Yet Different'' will run throughout the month of April. The Main Stope will feature Sean Kuech and David Johnson in its next opening scheduled for May 5.