Salvation Army rebooting in Butte

But he promised it would do more.

Garrett said he still isn’t pleased about the way the donation is being handled, and though Pease kept in touch with him for a while, the communication has fallen off.

“I hope they get something going but I don’t know where they’re at,” Garrett said this week. “I don’t know who is on their board. I didn’t even know they had a board again.”

THE REBOOT

Borup said the board came together a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and there are about half a dozen members so far. They met two or three times in person before COVID and the board is advisory only, he said.

But the board and Morin are trying to work with the rest of the community, keeping existing social services in mind while growing the Salvation Army’s presence to address unmet needs.

They looked at the possibility of using an old vacant Uptown building the Salvation Army still owns as the site of a possible day shelter, Borup said, but it’s in such bad shape it would have to be gutted before anything was done.

But establishing a day shelter is still being pursued.

“Nobody is doing that right now,” he said.