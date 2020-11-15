Salvation Army rebooting in Butte

It was around this time two years ago that Maj. Richard Pease, a regional Salvation Army official, came to Butte and apologized for the organization’s scant presence here over the previous decade.
A local board in Butte had quit meeting in 2012 and by 2018, despite a $623,000 bequest to the Salvation Army here, it had closed its thrift store, was down to one part-time employee and helped maybe six to 12 people a month pay their utility bills.
Pease’s visit was prompted by Brian Garrett, who has tried for years to free up the donation from his late friend Burton Kinyon so the Salvation Army would do something big here.
The Salvation Army says it puts large donations into investments and trust funds and only spends the interest, thereby ensuring long-term use of the money. Despite Garrett’s objections, that’s still the case with the Kinyon money.
But when Pease sat down with Garrett, county officials and social services providers and advocates in October 2018, he pledged the Salvation Army would be more active, mend fences and start repairing its image here.
With money and attention from the Salvation Army’s regional office in Denver, that work got underway in 2019, has continued this year and a new initiative is being explored.
The Christian-based church and organization provided more than $135,000 in direct financial assistance to hundreds of people through its Butte Service Center last year. The help included groceries, motel stays, rent and utility payments and other aid.
The Salvation Army hired longtime Butte resident Tina Morin as a full-time director to oversee operations here in September 2019, an office and thrift store location at 1229 Harrison Ave. is open five days a week and the efforts and assistance have continued.
A new advisory board has been established, led by Butte Family YMCA CEO Phillip Borup, and it has identified ways of expanding services and the Salvation Army’s presence here.
One major goal is to establish a day shelter where the homeless can get out of the cold or the heat during the day, get some rest, and access an array of longer-term support services.
The Butte Rescue Mission provides meals and overnight stays to many homeless, and others provide meals and assistance in various ways, but there is no “warming shelter” in Butte like there are in some cities across the U.S. And space at the Mission is limited.
“Butte has tried to address that issue for many years and just hasn’t been able to get over the finish line,” Morin said. “And so we are talking to just a ton of resources here in Butte saying help us get this done.”
THE KINYON CONTROVERSY
The Salvation Army’s reboot in Butte followed controversy over a $623,612 donation Kinyon made to the organization in his will.
Kinyon, who died in 2010, was a savvy investor who lived many of his 86 years in Butte. He bequeathed $1.86 million divided equally among three causes — the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington; Camp Mak-A-Dream; and the Salvation Army.
The only directive he gave to the Salvation Army was that its portion be given “for use in the Butte, Montana area.”
But the funds have been controlled completely by the Salvation Army office in Denver, even though a letter from a law firm representing the estate specified the bequest was to be managed by a local board.
That board quit meeting in 2012, and despite efforts by Garrett and his late friend Joe Shoemaker, the Salvation Army has not spent the principal on major projects, such as a building for a warming shelter as Shoemaker and others suggested.
The Montana Standard wrote about the dispute in January 2018 and Garrett says the Montana Attorney General’s Office reviewed the matter, concluding that the Salvation Army’s treatment of the donation was legal.
Pease said during his 2018 visit that the money was drawing 4.5 percent interest annually, which equates to about $28,000 each year. And even though the Salvation Army’s presence in Butte was minimal, the interest money did help six to 12 people a month pay utility bills here, he said.
But he promised it would do more.
Garrett said he still isn’t pleased about the way the donation is being handled, and though Pease kept in touch with him for a while, the communication has fallen off.
“I hope they get something going but I don’t know where they’re at,” Garrett said this week. “I don’t know who is on their board. I didn’t even know they had a board again.”
THE REBOOT
Support Local Journalism
Borup said the board came together a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and there are about half a dozen members so far. They met two or three times in person before COVID and the board is advisory only, he said.
But the board and Morin are trying to work with the rest of the community, keeping existing social services in mind while growing the Salvation Army’s presence to address unmet needs.
They looked at the possibility of using an old vacant Uptown building the Salvation Army still owns as the site of a possible day shelter, Borup said, but it’s in such bad shape it would have to be gutted before anything was done.
But establishing a day shelter is still being pursued.
“Nobody is doing that right now,” he said.
The Salvation Army has invested new money in Butte, and not just for its operations. It donated $25,000 to help the Butte Rescue Mission make needed modifications for its shelter buildings on East Platinum Street.
Individual assistance comes in many forms for those who can show proof of need and includes clothes and household items available for free at the Harrison Avenue location.
There aren’t unlimited resources, of course, but based on availability of money and need, people can get help paying for rent, utilities or vehicle repairs, receive gas cards or phone cards, get hygiene kits, and get referrals to other resources.
One afternoon last week, a man brought a relative in who was having mental issues and needed a place to stay and calm down. Tracy Morin — Tina Morin’s sister and a volunteer — welcomed the man, said a short prayer with him, and talked with him.
At that moment, he had no place to go.
“This isn’t just people walking in because they need a few things, sometimes it’s a crisis,” Tracy said.
A while later, Tina Morin signed vouchers that would allow the man to stay two nights in a Butte motel, and he was told about meals he could receive at the Rescue Mission.
Morin is given discretion on how to help and sometimes it’s as practical as it gets.
An elderly woman who heats her home with wood called recently, and normally the Salvation Army would pay a man who cuts wood to deliver a cord to her. But that man was getting older, Morin said, so he referred her to a young man needing work.
“So that kid comes in and says he can go get a cord and we said we’ll pay him as soon as he delivers it,” Morin said. “We didn’t hear from him for a couple of days so I called him and he said, “My chainsaw is broke.’”
So the Salvation Army bought a new chainsaw for him, he got some needed work and the wood, and when he brought it to the elderly woman, she gave him a complete, home-baked meal.
GOING FORWARD
The Salvation Army has been in Butte since the late 1800s, and according to Morin, was a once regional office overseeing several states. Like Butte’s population, it waned over the years, especially when underground mining came to an end.
As a service office now, Morin is its only paid staff member. Tracy volunteers her time now, as does Nancy Ritchie, a member of the church called a “salvationist.”
The Salvation Army is now seeking volunteer bell-ringers for its Red Kettle campaign in Butte, and it has a website at westernusa.salvationarmy.org/butte/ with information on national and local efforts and how to donate time or money.
The Salvation Army is sponsoring “Angel Trees” at Walmart in which donated items will be matched with already identified developmentally disabled adults this Christmas, and food cards, phone cards and other things to people who might end up at the Mission’s low-barrier shelter over the holidays.
Morin recently briefed a group called the Southwest Montana Continuum of Care Coalition, a multi-agency group that seeks ways to end homelessness in Butte and surrounding areas, on its interest and efforts toward a day shelter.
A site and other specifics are pending, Morin said, but several groups and entities support the idea. Just this Thursday, Conlin’s Furniture in Butte donated a couch, recliners and dining room chairs for such a shelter.
“We want to bring as many groups together as possible to address the issue,” Morin said.
Pease, the Salvation Army major who visited Butte two years ago, said Friday that he wanted to thank Butte for its support.
“We appreciate the community providing us with the opportunity to keep our promises of doing the most good we can, and I hope our actions show we are committed to keeping those promises,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.