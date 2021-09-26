Ryan Lance: The distinction of leadership, and a love for Montana Tech

Lance said that "once I got there, it really felt — more than at Bozeman or Missoula — that I was a person, not a number. There were only about 2,000 students, and the freshman class in the petroleum engineering department had only 35-40 kids.

"Tech had an amazing professor named Gustav Stolz," Lance said. "He was in charge of outplacement for petroleum engineering, and he was incredibly connected in the industry. He got all of us internships and jobs. He got me a job roughnecking in the summer and I fell in love with the industry."

"One thing great about Montana Tech was that the professors mostly came from the industry," Lance said, "and they had this incredible marriage of the theoretical — book smarts — and knowledge of the real world. They'd teach us what the book said, then they'd close it and say, 'Let me tell you how it really works.' And that's still unique to Tech to this day."

For Lance, the hard part about choosing petroleum engineering was knowing that to advance in a petroleum career, he would have to leave Montana.

"You kind of knew there weren't many opportunities in Montana," he said, "So Tech petroleum alumni get scattered all over. But the fact is that nearly 50 percent of the petroleum engineers hired in the business over the past decade have come from this little school."