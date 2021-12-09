Rupert Murdoch buys sprawling ranch in Beaverhead County

Billionaire news mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry Hall Murdoch, confirmed Thursday that they had purchased the sprawling Beaverhead Ranch in Beaverhead County from Matador Cattle Co., an indirect subsidiary of Koch Industries.

Both the Wall Street Journal and CNBC reported that the sale price was $200 million. A spokeswoman for Murdoch confirmed the sale but not the sale price in communication with CNBC.

The Beaverhead Ranch, a working cattle ranch, covers about 345,000 acres and stretches along a 90-mile road from Dillon to the Idaho border and east to Yellowstone National Park.

The ranch reports that it is home to 15 employee families, nearly 7,000 cow/calf pairs and a variety of wildlife. The ranch’s headquarters are about 10 miles south of Dillon.

John Jackson, chairman of the Beaverhead County Commission and a rancher himself, said Thursday around midday that he’d heard about the transaction but had no details yet.

“The Koch brothers have been good neighbors,” he said, employing residents and families in Beaverhead County at the Beaverhead Ranch.

He said he anticipates the Murdochs won’t make major changes.

A quote attributed to Rupert Murdoch by the Wall Street Journal declared, “We feel privileged to assume ownership of this beautiful land and look forward to continually enhancing both the commercial cattle business and the conservation assets across the ranch.”

The Montana Standard reported on Dec. 28, 1950, that Fred Koch had purchased a 42,000 acre ranch near Dillon for $1.1 million. The article said the ranch was formerly known as the Poindexter & Orr ranch, named for Philip Poindexter and William Orr.

Poindexter, from Pennsylvania, and Orr, a native of Ireland, came to the region around the time Beaverhead County was formed in 1865. They raised cattle and horses on their ranch. The men were inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2013.

Rupert Murdoch is 90 years old. His News Corp. owns the Wall Street Journal, Fox Corp. and a host of other news outlets and media companies.

Koch Industries is based in Wichita, Kansas. Fred Koch founded the oil refinery firm that later became Koch Industries. He also purchased a ranch in Texas known as the Matador Ranch.

Charles and David Koch, often referred to as the Koch brothers, became powerful forces in libertarian and conservative causes.

