Rupert buys in, a solar farm sprouts, downtown builds appeal

Beaverhead County made national headlines in December after news broke that media mogul Rupert Murdoch had purchased the huge Matador Ranch south of Dillon for $200 million.

The seller of the 345,000-acre Matador Cattle Co. ranch was Koch Industries. Fred Koch had bought a smaller version of the ranch back in late 1950/early 1951 and the property expanded over time.

The purchase raised questions about the future of both the ranch and the hired hands who make a living on what has been a working cattle ranch.

A quote attributed to Murdoch by The Wall Street Journal, for which he is owner and executive chairman, suggested he does not anticipate cuts to the operation.

“We feel privileged to assume ownership of this beautiful land and look forward to continually enhancing both the commercial cattle business and the conservation assets across the ranch,” Murdoch said.

Given that the economy in Beaverhead County is driven largely by agriculture, this was news.

Beaverhead County, Montana’s largest county, is sparsely populated — partly because the county includes so much public land, including Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the Red Rocks Lakes National Wildlife Refuge and lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the state.

During a memorably hot and dry summer, the Alder Creek, Trail Creek and Goose fires burned thousands of acres and filled the air with smoke. The presence of fire camps in the vicinity of Wise River and Dillon likely drove some business for local businesses.

But the dry weather and its significant impacts on trout streams like the Big Hole River and Beaverhead River affected outfitters and individual anglers.

Many people attribute the spike in wildfires to a need for more aggressive forest management practices. Others focus on climate change.

On a lighter note for 2021, Barretts Minerals completed mine expansion. Barretts Minerals Inc, a division of Specialty Minerals, produces talc products for the transportation market including ceramics, plastics and rubber.

This year, Beaverhead County will likely host a number of contractors from roughly March to December during the construction of a solar farm west of Dillon. BHI Energy is the company contracted to lead the construction effort, according to Rebecca Jones, executive director of the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.

Meanwhile, given the unpredictability of weather, the price of beef and a host of other variables, the continued steady presence of the University of Montana Western in Dillon provides something akin to a more reliable contributor to the regional economy.

At least three businesses left Beaverhead County during 2021: Wells Fargo, Wilbur-Ellis Fertilizer and Taco John’s.

Joe Willauer, executive director Headwaters RC&D, said Dillon continues to work on its central business district.

“The community has really been focusing on developing an attractive downtown,” he said.

A walkable, lively downtown will help draw businesses, employees and customers, Willauer said.

