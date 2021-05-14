Running into 'The Saw Man' near Drummond

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coaxing the melodic whine from the saw blade with a bow, Verlan bent the pitch with his high hand, transforming his porch into a stage and giving the springtime birds flitting along the Clark Fork music to tweet along with.

Verlan, 61, moved to Drummond from the family ranch in Nebraska when he was in the sixth grade.

“I worked in the sawmills most of my life,” he said.

His father taught him to play the saw, and as a sawmill worker, his passion for the many-toothed tool grew with each sharpening.

Even today, retired from that work after the nearby sawmills closed, the side of his garage is decorated in sculptures made from saws he collected over the years.

“Everybody knows Amazing Grace,” he said as he moved into the next song.

His garage is also a venue.

When the garage door opens, guests are welcomed by CDs that hang down, spin and twinkle for something of a disco ball effect. When folks gather in the garage to hear him play, they sit on hay bales, and sometimes other musicians play along.

Of course, the inside of the garage is also adorned with saws.