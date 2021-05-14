Running into 'The Saw Man' near Drummond

You never know what you’ll find when you’re lost in Montana.
Such was the case a couple weeks back. I was looking for the great blue heron rookery near Drummond and found “The Saw Man” instead.
Seeing I was lost, Rosina and Verlan Jesse invited me to sit and chat a while at their home off Highway 1 near the bridge across the Clark Fork River.
They told me where the rookery was, and we investigated an imperiled mother goose who decided to nest on a small island in the river the Jesses were sure would be an island no more come spring runoff.
They introduced me to their neighbor, Gordon Haisler, a proper Texan. There was a great hatch of stoneflies happening beside the river and the Texan and I started thinking about fishing.
“The only problem is my hooks are bigger than the flies,” Haisler said, between sips of his bloody mary.
Touché.
Rosina showed me the hot tub, and told the tale of the mountain lion who visited her while she was soaking in it.
So it was a good day already when Verlan whipped out his musical saw for an impromptu concert.
I had never heard a person play a saw, and it about blew my mind.
Coaxing the melodic whine from the saw blade with a bow, Verlan bent the pitch with his high hand, transforming his porch into a stage and giving the springtime birds flitting along the Clark Fork music to tweet along with.
Verlan, 61, moved to Drummond from the family ranch in Nebraska when he was in the sixth grade.
“I worked in the sawmills most of my life,” he said.
His father taught him to play the saw, and as a sawmill worker, his passion for the many-toothed tool grew with each sharpening.
Even today, retired from that work after the nearby sawmills closed, the side of his garage is decorated in sculptures made from saws he collected over the years.
“Everybody knows Amazing Grace,” he said as he moved into the next song.
His garage is also a venue.
When the garage door opens, guests are welcomed by CDs that hang down, spin and twinkle for something of a disco ball effect. When folks gather in the garage to hear him play, they sit on hay bales, and sometimes other musicians play along.
Of course, the inside of the garage is also adorned with saws.
Due to the pesky pandemic there hasn’t been much action in the Jesse garage of late, and Verlan is dreaming of the days when he’ll be back playing weddings, funerals and farmers’ markets, making his saw sing for the community once again.