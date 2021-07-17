Ruby Valley Search and Rescue hosts massive training event in Gravelly Mountains

Ruby Valley Search and Rescue hosted a massive search and rescue training event with 45 participants on July 10 in the Gravelly Mountains of southwest Montana.
Participating in the training were neighboring SAR units, Madison Valley Search & Rescue and Beaverhead Search & Rescue, as well as the Madison County Sheriff's Department, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officers, Civil Air Patrol, and LifeFlight personnel. Initial planning for the event also included U.S. Forest Service staff.
The realistic training was designed to prepare teams for operation and cross-communicate in the case of a mass-casualty event in a remote area. For this training, the scenario was a multiple-victim bear attack.
The planners of the training scenario placed "victims" with simulated bear attack injuries at the actual sites where grizzlies mauled archery hunters a couple hunting seasons ago in the Gravelly Range. Teams dispatched to the training rescue mission were not previously aware of these locations and had to "search" for the victims and "rescue" the victims as they would on an actual mission.
Using the scenario of past bear attacks and using the exact incident locations was critical since the intention was to make this training as realistic as possible. The training area has also historically been a very difficult place to establish decent communications due to its remote location and rugged terrain, so training in this location also allowed for the trial use of new communications equipment.
New radio repeaters were put into service during the training and made a dramatic difference in communications capabilities.
The recent training is the most extensive and complicated that Ruby Valley Search & Rescue has ever experienced.
— Clayton Marxer, public information officer,
Ruby Valley Search & Rescue