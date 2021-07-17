Ruby Valley Search and Rescue hosts massive training event in Gravelly Mountains

Ruby Valley Search and Rescue hosted a massive search and rescue training event with 45 participants on July 10 in the Gravelly Mountains of southwest Montana.

Participating in the training were neighboring SAR units, Madison Valley Search & Rescue and Beaverhead Search & Rescue, as well as the Madison County Sheriff's Department, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officers, Civil Air Patrol, and LifeFlight personnel. Initial planning for the event also included U.S. Forest Service staff.

The realistic training was designed to prepare teams for operation and cross-communicate in the case of a mass-casualty event in a remote area. For this training, the scenario was a multiple-victim bear attack.

The planners of the training scenario placed "victims" with simulated bear attack injuries at the actual sites where grizzlies mauled archery hunters a couple hunting seasons ago in the Gravelly Range. Teams dispatched to the training rescue mission were not previously aware of these locations and had to "search" for the victims and "rescue" the victims as they would on an actual mission.

