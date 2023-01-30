Ruby Valley Medical Center buys Mac’s Pharmacy

The origins of Mac’s Pharmacy date back to 1967, when DeWayne McAlear purchased the pharmacy and grocery store in Twin Bridges. McAlear, better known as Mac, was the local pharmacist in Twin Bridges for well over 30 years and admired for his sharp mind and devotion to the community. When Mac retired in 2004, he wanted to ensure that pharmacy services would continue in the Ruby Valley. To this end, he sold the pharmacy to SWMTCHC, and the name was changed to honor Mac and his philanthropic reputation in the Ruby Valley community. In order to be closer to other medical services in the Ruby Valley, the pharmacy was moved to Sheridan when the grocery store temporarily closed in 2007.