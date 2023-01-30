Ruby Valley Medical Center buys Mac’s Pharmacy

Ownership of Mac’s Pharmacy in Sheridan will transfer to the Ruby Valley Medical Center on Feb. 1. The pharmacy has been operated by the Southwest Montana Community Health Center since 2004.
The origins of Mac’s Pharmacy date back to 1967, when DeWayne McAlear purchased the pharmacy and grocery store in Twin Bridges. McAlear, better known as Mac, was the local pharmacist in Twin Bridges for well over 30 years and admired for his sharp mind and devotion to the community. When Mac retired in 2004, he wanted to ensure that pharmacy services would continue in the Ruby Valley. To this end, he sold the pharmacy to SWMTCHC, and the name was changed to honor Mac and his philanthropic reputation in the Ruby Valley community. In order to be closer to other medical services in the Ruby Valley, the pharmacy was moved to Sheridan when the grocery store temporarily closed in 2007.
The pharmacist in charge at Mac’s, Carly Moody, expects the transition from SWMTCHC to Ruby Valley Medical Center to be smooth. “We don’t anticipate any changes will be made that will affect our patients and customers. You’ll see the same friendly faces after Feb. 1,’’ said Moody.
Mac’s Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; closed on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.