Royse’s celebrates momentous birthday

Some momentous 50th birthdays occurred this year.

Much to the delight of children everywhere, Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, opened its doors 50 years ago.

Edith and Archie Bunker made their first television appearance in the sitcom “All in the Family,” and “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” with Gene Wilder made its way to the big screen. On the small screen, Masterpiece Theatre premiered as well.

The Eagles, an iconic rock-and-roll band, hit the airwaves for the first time, as did National Public Radio. Closer to home and more importantly, at least for Butte residents, Arctic Circle, now known as Royse’s, opened for business.

That’s right — in days gone by a place teens “cruising the drag” would stop by to get a lime squeeze, along with a burger and some fries has turned the big 5-0.

Even better, it’s where generations of customers for a half-century have asked for “extra fry sauce” while placing small or large orders.

The memories would not have come to fruition had not Bud and Donna Royse, a couple from Corvallis, Oregon, taken a chance, packed up their four children (Judy, Nancy, Doug and Dan), and hit the highway headed for Butte.

According to a 1976 Montana Standard interview, Bud, a driver/salesman for Gamble-Robinson, had wanted in on the Arctic Circle franchise, a chain of burger restaurants throughout the West, for several years.

It took some time, but he and Donna were able to purchase the franchise’s newest addition located in Butte, even though it had yet to be built. But on Nov. 5, 1971, the doors to the restaurant would open and the family-owned business had begun a legacy that has been a constant for the past five decades.

By February 2008, the name of the restaurant was permanently changed to Royse’s. The name may have changed, but the menu and reliable service remained the same.

Bud and Donna, who passed away this past July, handed over the reins to their son Dan and his wife Tracy in September 2008. According to Tracy, the older couple was ready to let go and knew the business would be in good hands.

Dan and Tracy just picked up where Bud and Donna left off. The two worked side by side until Dan passed away from pancreatic cancer July 7, 2012.

“Dan grew up knowing the business,” explained Tracy. “He started when he was 6.”

Admittedly, the former day care and pre-school teacher had a lot to learn. She had never worked in food service before meeting Dan.

“Dan was the best of teachers,” said Tracy. “He was very patient.”

The two had come up with a system that worked for them — Dan running the kitchen and Tracy working out front.

“We’ll meet in the middle,” Dan would tell Tracy.

Dan had been part of the business for so many years, there were no surprises for him. He knew all the ins and outs. Tracy did not.

“I didn’t realize until I started working here what a tradition Royse’s is,” she said. “It’s one of the Butte places to go to.”

Since Dan’s passing, Tracy has run the business, located at 2340 Harrison Ave.

“What Bud and Donna started 50 years ago, well they set the bar high,” Tracy explained. “They created a place to come to — a place to meet.”

She has found she likes coming to work each day.

“This is where Dan and I connected,” she explained. “I cherish that.”

COVID has, of course, affected how Royse’s now does business. The restaurant, which employs 11 people, is no longer open on weekends and the dining room is closed to the public.

“Right now, I don’t have enough staff to reopen the dining room,” explained Tracy, “and the hours have changed as well.”

The restaurant owner freely admitted COVID has made running the business challenging and she wishes things were different.

She laughed as she shared a story about one woman who recently asked her why Royse’s is no longer open on Saturday. When Tracy truthfully explained the lack of staff, the woman told her “oh, you’re just lazy!”

Curbside delivery has become popular during the pandemic. Even then, humor can be found.

The restaurant owner explained that some customers have unique answers when asked what car they are in so a worker can bring the food out.

“My grandma’s,” one young man replied. “My mom’s,” said another.

Tracy laughed as she said “Maybe that’s what keeps us going.”

Despite COVID and lack of staff, Tracy wouldn’t be anywhere else but Royse’s. “This is still where I want to be,” she said. “This is still where I am closest to Dan.”

