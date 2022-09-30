Rovig to receive Tech’s Chancellor’s Award of Distinction

Flathead Valley native and retired international mining executive Dan Rovig will receive Montana Technological University’s Chancellor’s Award of Distinction on campus Friday, Sept. 30, during homecoming festivities.

The award, established in 2021, recognizes individuals who have achieved the most distinguished personal and professional accomplishments while also serving and bringing distinction to Montana Tech.

Rovig received his bachelor’s in mining engineering from the Montana School of Mines in 1961. In 1965, he received a master’s degree in mineral dressing. Montana Tech also awarded Rovig a professional degree in 1976 and an honorary doctorate of science in 2008.

“It is a pleasure to recognize and celebrate the incredible career and accomplishments of Dan Rovig,” Chancellor Les Cook said. “From his long career in minerals and extraction to his service to professional associations and Montana Tech, Dan has truly embodied our vision to be the institution of opportunity and innovation. We couldn’t be prouder of all that he has achieved.”

Rovig used his education at Montana Tech to launch a successful career in mining that spanned 50 years. During that time, he served as senior vice president, minerals operations for the Anaconda Mineral Company; technical director of BP Minerals International Ltd.; and president of Amselco Minerals Inc. and Glamis Gold Ltd.

In his working career, Rovig’s professional leadership opportunities brought him back to Butte. Rovig said his time working as head of Butte operations for the Anaconda Mineral Company from 1975-1979 was one of his greatest career experiences.

In his tenure on the Goldcorp Board of Directors, Rovig played an instrumental role in establishing substantial gifts to Montana Tech that continue to support faculty in the Geological Engineering, Mining Engineering, and Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Departments.

Rovig’s accomplishments include induction into the American Mining Hall of Fame in December 2001. He also received the Gold Medallion Award from Montana Tech in 1995. Rovig is also the author of several technical papers in the mining industry.

“I’ve been active with Montana Tech for a long time, and the awards I’ve received from this college have been incredible,” Rovig said. “To receive the Chancellor’s Award makes me very happy. It’s such an honor. It was unexpected. When I talked with Dr. Cook this summer, I was swept away by the enormity of the award.”

Rovig, who graduated from Flathead County High School, is descended from early settlers of Columbia Falls. His father moved to Montana in the 1930s from South Dakota. Rovig and his wife, Maureen, own a small cottage on the west shore of Flathead Lake and try to spend significant time there every year. Maureen is a native of Libby.

“It’s like coming home when we get back there,” Rovig said.

Rovig says he is grateful for the opportunities he and his siblings accessed via the Montana University System.

Rovig’s brother David Rovig is also a Montana Tech graduate and former mining executive who resides in Kalispell.

His brother Steve Rovig graduated from Montana State University with his bachelor’s and earned a J.D. from the University of Montana. Steve currently serves as the Chair of the Montana State University Alumni Foundation.

Sister Lorna Rovig Fett is a retired nurse who was educated in Missoula. She now resides in Cascade with her husband.

“All of my siblings were afforded the opportunity to get an education in Montana, and we feel very fortunate about that,” Rovig said.