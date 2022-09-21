 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotary Club's annual Duck Derby raises $10,000

Rotary Club of Butte’s annual Duck Derby held recently at Ridge Waters at Stodden Park netted $10,000. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Butte Parks and Trails Foundation in support of the sponsored swimmers’ program at Ridge Waters. The other half will be used in support of Rotary Club projects including Action Inc.’s Homeless Youth Program, a landscaping project at the World Museum of Mining, dictionaries for third-graders, Montana Tech scholarships and support of the high school Interact Club.

This winners of the 2022 Duck Derby are Dick O’Leary, first; Fred Walter, second; and Hadley McGree, third.

In a new event this year, mallard ducks were sponsored by businesses for $250 with the winner picking a charity to receive the $1,000 prize. The winning mallard was sponsored by Granite Mountain Bank, and the Butte Food Bank received $1,000.

More information can be found on Rotary Club of Butte’s Facebook page.

