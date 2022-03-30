Rotary Club of Butte dedication to honor Dr. Patterson

The Rotary Club of Butte will honor Dr. James L. Patterson at a ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Maud S Canyon parking lot on the East Ridge. A bench will be dedicated to Patterson and his late wife, Meryl, in recognition of their many contributions to Rotary Club and the community.
Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher will read a proclamation declaring Saturday, April 9, 2022, Dr. James L. Patterson Day. Patterson will celebrate his 99th birthday the same day.
For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.