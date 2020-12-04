Rotary Club of Butte completes fall projects

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, members of the Rotary Club of Butte were unable to personally present a new dictionary/reference book and bookmark to 382 third-grade students and their teachers in Butte and Divide, as they have done each fall since 2010.

However, the dictionaries were delivered to each grade school for distribution. This dictionary is not just a listing of words, but a "gazetteer" of information including biographies of the U.S. Presidents, the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, facts about the planets, maps and much more. Both teachers and students have expressed appreciation for the books, which in some cases, represents the first book the student owns personally. The teachers use the book as a teaching tool throughout the school year.

Rotarians provided $2,790 to Butte Trails and Parks Foundation to be used in 2021 for the Ridge Waters sponsored swimmers program at Stodden Park; rang bells to collect donations for the Salvation Army; partnered with the Interact Club of Butte to collect gently used clothing from friends and family for the St. James Healthcare emergency room; and picked up trash at the Granite Mountain Memorial.

The December project for both clubs is to adopt families in support of Action Inc.’s Mining City Christmas program.

Interact Club, for high school age students, is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Butte. For more details, leave a message at 406-782–9783.

