Rosendale says he had a better plan to fund Butte veterans' home

Former State Sen. Jon Sesso from Butte was instrumental in those proposals. Of Rosendale’s statement on Friday, he said, “It's surprising to me that Congressman Rosendale would attempt to justify his “no” vote with some notion that he had a better idea in 2015. He voted against it in 2013 also, and there was no such idea. And the notion that he had a plan to fund it with cash in 2015 is news to me, because there was no such a bill in play, and no such plan presented before or after his “no” vote on the loan guarantee idea that we put forward.”