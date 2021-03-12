Rosendale says he had a better plan to fund Butte veterans' home

While he was in Butte Friday, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale told The Montana Standard that as a Montana state senator he had a proposal that could have opened the Southwest Montana Veterans Home five years ago.
The Republican congressman’s visit came just four days after the first resident was welcomed to the facility in Butte. Rosendale has long been criticized by Democrats for voting against state funding to construct the home during his time in the Legislature.
On Friday, Rosendale told The Montana Standard:
"The reason that I voted against the proposal that they brought forward was because I had offered another alternative that was going to provide funding by the state, so that we weren't waiting for federal funds. And in that case, had they taken my proposal and pushed it forward, the home would have been in use probably five years ago.”
“That’s a lie,” said Butte veteran Mike Lawson, who long lobbied on behalf of Montana veterans for the home.
“If he had a proposal we never knew a thing about it,” Lawson said.
Federal money from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had already been allocated for the home, but the project was moving down the VA’s waiting list because other projects in more populated areas were prioritized, Lawson said.
To speed up the process, proposals were introduced in the Legislature for a loan to get started on the home until the federal money became available.
As a Montana state senator, Rosendale voted “no” on those loan proposals in 2013 and 2015.
Former State Sen. Jon Sesso from Butte was instrumental in those proposals. Of Rosendale’s statement on Friday, he said, “It's surprising to me that Congressman Rosendale would attempt to justify his “no” vote with some notion that he had a better idea in 2015. He voted against it in 2013 also, and there was no such idea. And the notion that he had a plan to fund it with cash in 2015 is news to me, because there was no such a bill in play, and no such plan presented before or after his “no” vote on the loan guarantee idea that we put forward.”
The state loans were never acquired, and it was ultimately U.S. Sen. Jon Tester who won legislation in 2017 and 2018 that ultimately secured $9.7 million for construction of the home, included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018.
In response to Rosendale’s claim, Tester’s spokesperson, Sarah Feldman, issued a statement Friday night:
“Senator Tester is proud to have stood with the veterans and Montanans who supported this critical facility from day one. He remains focused on defending our nation’s veterans, not rewriting history.”