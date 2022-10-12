‘Romance of Butte’ 100 years old

Picture it — Butte, Montana — 1920.

The memories of World War I were slowly fading. The Spanish flu had thankfully run its course.

“Hope springs eternal” must have been the mantra at The Anaconda Standard, so much so that the management decided it was time to celebrate — and what better way than making a movie?

Soon thereafter the “Gilded Age of Hollywood” was setting up shop in Butte.

The above sounds a bit like the beginning of a Sophia Petrillo story from the 1985-1992 sitcom, “The Golden Girls.”

But unlike Sophia’s outlandish trips down memory lane, this story is true.

“A Romance of Butte” was the March 22, 1920 headline in The Anaconda Standard, and the cast of characters would all be from Butte.

“A complete motion picture, every scene filmed here and every character taken by a Butte person,” the newspaper reported. “The director will select the cast from among the applicants who show ability.”

The director, under the tutelage of The Anaconda Standard, would be Walter Steiner of the Hudris Film Co., which had made dozens of similar films.

Soon, several newspaper ads were placed encouraging local participation in the silent film.

“Come On! You Fairbanks, Chaplins and Pickfords of Butte!” was the Standard plea. “Start in the Movies In Your Own Home Town”

No encouragement was needed. It seemed everyone wanted to “get in on the act,” as residents, young and old, flocked to auditions.

The Standard reported that “Movie fans and those who have an ambition to appear on the screen have enthusiastically accepted the opportunity offered them.”

By the following week, the leads had been chosen — Marybell Winchester would play the heroine and Charles Stone would be the perfect hero.

Of course, no film would be complete without a villain or two. Those parts went to Floyd Wilson and Jean Duffy.

The villains were central to the movie as the devious duo decided to blow up their boss, literally. He had recently fired the lazy twosome from their jobs. The boss was played by Sheriff John K. O’Rourke, who reportedly had “natural screen presence."

The hero, of course, steps in just in the nick of time to save the day. As a reward for his heroics, he meets and falls in love with the boss’ daughter and of course, they live happily ever after.

Not only brave, the hero must have been an expert at romance, as he took his bride all the way to Rocker for their honeymoon.

Even those residents not in the movie made their presence known, as they followed the film crew throughout Uptown Butte’s business district. Scenes from the motion picture also included miners coming off shift just up the Anaconda Road and, since it was basically a romance, a wedding was captured on film at St Patrick’s Church.

Time marched forward and noteworthy to share — it took less than a week to shoot the short film. “Standard Movie of City Finished Amid Cheering” was the March 31, 1920 Anaconda Standard headline.

On April 18, 1920, the film premiered to packed houses at the Rialto Theatre with as much fanfare as any Hollywood movie. The Standard reported the cast “fell naturally into the parts and as a result Butte will see some bits of clever screen acting.”

Audiences would bear witness to something no one had seen before — a film shot entirely in their hometown.

“Familiar faces and scenes of Butte flashed on the screen brought extended applause,” wrote an Anaconda Standard reporter, “varied by personal comments from the audience, members of which witnessed themselves and their friends portrayed on the screen for the first time.”