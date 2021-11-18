Rocky Mountain Stock Growers meeting held

Recently, members Rocky Mountain Stock Growers Assoc. met in Deer Lodge for their annual meeting and banquet attended by approximately 200 people.

Among the items addressed were economic sustainability, beef production as it relates to the environment/climate change, economics of successful operations, and social issues, legislation, consumer and youth education.

RMSGA is a local, grass roots organization, established in 2010, by stockmen and other supporters of agriculture in the Rocky Mountain region who have united to address issues affecting the livestock industry in this area.

Tris Munsick, of Sheridan, WY, Applied and Agricultural Economics specialist, said long-term economic sustainability depends on profitability as well as ecologic and social integrity. He recommended doing an economic analysis of each business enterprise on the ranch – cow/calf, hay production, grazing, heifer development and other aspects unique to each operation to determine what or if any changes need to be made.

President Ross Morgan reviewed RMSGA participation during the legislative session where they testified on five bills related to predators. He noted the local meat packing bills did not move forward, but started the conversation. RMSGA plans to co-sponsor or support such a bill as a way to get local beef to area consumers with a Montana origin label. They also support bills that advocate rural statehood and constitutional values.

Election of Directors: Director Evan Johnston, 53, of Deer Lodge died in Sept. Newly elected directors are: Kylie (Johnston) Goff who will complete her father’s term, Tim Skinner of Hall who replaces Dan Conn of Hall who termed out and Will Graveley of Avon (vice president) elected to a second term.

Education: Each year RMSGA awards three $500 college scholarships to high school seniors based on their application. 2021 recipients were Miles Graveley of Avon and Wyatt Smith of Deer Lodge who are attending MSU/Northern in Havre; and Ashley Kneib of Florence who is attending Casper Community College in Wyoming.

Youth Investment Heifer and Ewe Lamb projects are programs designed to stimulate young people to develop interest in and knowledge of the ranching industry, and to enable them to begin developing their own herd.

The 2019 Investment Heifer recipient, Gizelle Beck, 13, of Garrison gave a presentation about her Angus heifer, Ebony, that was donated by Earl and Glenna Stucky of Avon. She described how she trained, fed and showed Ebony and her calf, Joe. At the Tri-County Fair, Ebony won her class and Gizelle received the Champion Female Angus award.

Graveley Black Mountain Ranch of Avon donated the 2020 Investment Heifer received by Breaunna Erickson, of Conrad who exhibited Wilma at the Marias Fair receiving blue ribbons in showmanship, breeding and open class.

The 2021 heifer was donated by 2 Bar Ranch of Deer Lodge received by Shayla Russell of Absarokee. Karlee Kelley of K 4 Club Lambs donated the 2021 Investment Lamb received by Ainsle Hobley of Deer Lodge.

Sara Place PhD, a nationally recognized Beef Sustainability Specialist presented a program giving producers information to better educate the public about the true facts of beef production as it relates to the environment/climate change, economics of successful operations, and social issues – nutrition, human health, animal welfare, antibiotic use and the culture/traditions of producers and eaters.

The evening ended with a live auction, silent auction and raffle.

