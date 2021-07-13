Robotic navigation unit aids spine surgeries at St. James

He’d had surgery on his back once before in 2007 for a herniated disc.

“One of the true advantages of the robotic navigation unit is in patients who require revision surgery,” said Russo. “A lot of times in the primary surgery, a lot of the anatomy that is utilized to help guide placement of hardware into the spine, is disrupted. It was disrupted in the first surgery for a reason, but now it’s no longer a reliable guide.”

The robotic navigation unit gives Russo and his team an extra perspective to be able see the patients’ spines beyond the surface anatomy. Russo says it makes it significantly easier, less risky and quicker. A quicker surgery is safer and easier to recover from.

Gelling can attest to the smooth recovery. In addition to his walks, he’s also been camping and riding ATVs since his surgery. He’ll show you pictures of a snowdrift that’s still 10 feet tall — even in June, and another one of a wolf track next to an elk track from the day he saw six wolves. He loves Butte for its proximity to the outdoors and its friendly people.

He knows the importance of prevention and learning how to move in a way that is safe for your body.