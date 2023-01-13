 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Robbie Knievel, daredevil who followed in famous father’s footsteps, dies at 60

  • 0
062415-stnd-nws-robbie

Butte daredevil Robbie Knievel has announced Tuesday that he plans to jump over the Red Zone, 1315 South Montana Street during Evel Knievel Day's this July. The jump will be the highest jump he has ever made.

 Walter Hinick

Robbie Knievel, a Butte native who was considered second to father Evel Knievel despite performing 350 motorcycle jumps and breaking some of his father’s records, has died. He was 60.

Knievel died early Friday morning of pancreatic cancer with family members at his side after being in hospice for the last few days, according to multiple news outlets. 

This story will be updated

Not all of them were born here, but these famous people called Butte, Montana their home.
0 Comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of classified documents

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News