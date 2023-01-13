Robbie Knievel, daredevil who followed in famous father’s footsteps, dies at 60

Robbie Knievel, a Butte native who was considered second to father Evel Knievel despite performing 350 motorcycle jumps and breaking some of his father’s records, has died. He was 60.
Knievel died early Friday morning of pancreatic cancer with family members at his side after being in hospice for the last few days, according to multiple news outlets.
This story will be updated
