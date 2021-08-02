 Skip to main content
Robbery, attempted robbery in Butte may be related
An armed robbery and an attempted robbery in Butte over the weekend may nor may not be related, according to Captain Mark St. Pierre of Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement.

Just after midnight Sunday, a man brandishing a firearm entered Happy Endings Casino, 3878 Paxson Ave., demanding money. Described as 5-foot, 9-inches tall with a slender build, he left the casino with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber was wearing a beanie-style hat, dark face mask and a dark-colored hoodie.

The attempted robbery occurred just 20 minutes before when a slender, 5-foot, 9-inch man with a gun entered Lisac’s Tri-Stop and Casino, 2544 Harrison Ave.

He reportedly demanded money from the clerk, who refused his request. The suspect then tried to enter the casino area but a patron blocked the door.

The robber, wearing a long white coat, white face covering and sunglasses, fled on foot.

The investigations are ongoing.

