Roaring speeds meant little wind energy in Montana on Jan. 13

NorthWestern Energy’s energy portfolio that serves Montana customers includes 450 megawatts of wind energy, a piece of the diverse 67% carbon-free energy mix.

Wind is a good clean energy resource, the company said in a news release, but it is not a capacity resource available 24/7. Because it is a variable resource, it creates unique challenges to operating the energy grid reliably.

The windstorm that ripped across Montana on Jan. 13 is an example of that challenge. Gusts ranged from about 65 miles per hour to more than 90 miles per hour across the state.

Wind turbines shut down, an industry term called “high-speed wind cut-out,” when wind gusts have the potential to damage equipment. Although it varies by turbine, generally the cut-out speed is 55 miles per hour, according the U.S. Department of Energy.

In Montana, when wind was averaging about 33 miles per hour at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, NorthWestern Energy’s wind generation was producing about 430 megawatts, close to its maximum capability.

