Road to open across Spotted Dog Wildlife Management Area

DEER LODGE — After years of discussion and planning, the Jake Creek Road, also known as the Old Stage Road or Mullan Road, will soon be open to motorized vehicles across the Spotted Dog Wildlife Management Area east of Deer Lodge.

The Powell County Commissioners passed a resolution on April 7 to use a phased-in approach to open the road. The resolution made it possible for a collaborative research partnership between the county, Montana State University Extension (MSUE), Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), and private landowners working together to study and measure the impact, if any, of opening the road.

Before making a final decision about Jake Creek Road, the commissioners want to fully understand the social, economic and ecological consequences of their decision.

“As early this year as conditions will allow, Powell County will make necessary repairs to the road, including: remove unauthorized gates, install cattle guards, replace bridge deck, grade and mark the road. The road will be managed as any other unmaintained county road — it will not be plowed in winter, and will not be improved, but only repaired as necessary,” said Commissioner Doug Crachy.

Powell County-MSU Extension Agent Bo Walker will be facilitator for the Spotted Dog Research Partnership. He said during the first two years of the study (2022-2023) the road will be open to the public — weather and conditions permitting — from May 15 to Aug. 31. Starting in summer 2024, the road will be open all year.

“Working in phases we can see how it goes, and it makes it possible to do the study,” Walker said.

The effect of human traffic and recreation as well as elk distribution on and utilization of the landscape will be established the first two years, and reassessed during the following two years to compare before and after road opening impacts, he said. Years five and six the information will be compiled and decisions made about adverse impacts and how to mitigate them. Data collected will be used for decisions in wildlife management and county road management.

Walker said the six-year study will use modern technology and feet on the ground during periods when the road is open and information will be compared to periods when the road is closed. Members of the research team will include two FWP biologists, four MSU professors who specialize in wildlife habitat ecology, wildlife specialist (elk and other species large and small), range science and range management, agriculture and natural resources.

The public access management plan for the Spotted Dog WMA will not change when Jake Creek Road is opened.

May 15-Nov.30 — Motorized travel is allowed only on open roads, mountain bicycling is allowed on roads and trails; hiking and horseback riding are allowed anywhere.

Dec. 1-May 15 — Closed to all public entry, except snowmobiles are allowed on the groomed trail system on USFS Road 314, Tree Farmer Road, and Irish Mine Road. Fish, Wildlife and Parks closes all WMAs Dec. 1- May 15 to protect wildlife winter habitat and elk calving time.

Opinions are mixed regarding the opening of Jake Creek Road that will likely increase human activity on the landscape which may have several impacts, including:

• Altered elk distribution. Elk typically move away from areas when disturbed by motorized vehicles and recreational activities — hunting, hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, snowmobiling or cross-country skiing — and will likely increase their use of privately owned ranch lands, increasing elk-private land conflicts the WMA was created to help alleviate

• Decreased elk reproduction because of human disturbance

• Increased elk harvest rates by hunters due to easier access to the WMA

• Decreased elk harvest by hunters due to elk moving off the WMA

• Increased recreational use due to easier access

• Decreased recreational elk viewing opportunities due to elk moving off the WMA onto private lands. There are also concerns about fire danger with the tall, dry grasses and lack of moisture, violations of stay on the road rules and left behind trash.

Money to pay for the collaborative research program will be a cooperative effort of FWP, MSU, public and private funds, Walker said.

Crachy emphasized, “By law we have to allow opening of Jake Creek Road because it is a county road that has never been abandoned. But it will not be plowed or improved, and when it is open, the public is not allowed to drive off the road.”

