Road back to live entertainment in western Montana is paved with obstacles

“We’re not going to be able to do anything without venues and promoters. Conversely, they’re not going to be able to do anything without us,” Bruce said. “We all need to work together.”

Montana Pro Audio makes shows happen.

The lights, the sound, the video and production — that’s what the company brings to stages in western Montana.

Bruce is concerned about where the federal funding will land when live music takes off again.

“My view is, after a year being shut down, I should not have to be in a position to lower my prices. Especially when venues and promoters are getting federal aid,” he said. “If they’re going to take that money and do the right thing with it, and distribute that money, then I think that’s great.”

In a cutthroat industry, that’s not something you can just count on, Bruce said.

In order to pay their bills during the pandemic, Montana Pro Audio has had to get creative with the other end of their business, which is managed by co-owner Ryan Johnston. They provide technical audio and video installation to clients from Montana Tech to churches, and have found the pandemic has actually opened up some business in that regard.