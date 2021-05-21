RMAP Phase II medical monitoring report panel discussion set for Monday

The Citizens Technical Environmental Committee is hosting the Residential Metals Abatement Program (RMAP) Phase II medical monitoring study report panel discussion from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, via Facebook.

Medical Monitoring working group members from the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, Butte-Silver Bow, Butte’s medical community, and Atlantic Richfield’s consultant will present the findings of the study and address submitted and live questions during a facilitated panel discussion. People can view this panel and submit questions during the discussion at www.facebook.com/Butte.SilverBow/.

A narrated presentation that discusses the outcomes of the study can be viewed at the Butte-Silver Bow Reclamation and Environmental Services website: https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/417/Reclamation-Environmental-Services.

People can also view the video on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqnlKB4e1oU.

