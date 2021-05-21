 Skip to main content
RMAP Phase II medical monitoring report panel discussion set for Monday
RMAP Phase II medical monitoring report panel discussion set for Monday

The Citizens Technical Environmental Committee is hosting the Residential Metals Abatement Program (RMAP) Phase II medical monitoring study report panel discussion from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, via Facebook.

Medical Monitoring working group members from the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, Butte-Silver Bow, Butte’s medical community, and Atlantic Richfield’s consultant will present the findings of the study and address submitted and live questions during a facilitated panel discussion. People can view this panel and submit questions during the discussion at www.facebook.com/Butte.SilverBow/.

A narrated presentation that discusses the outcomes of the study can be viewed at the Butte-Silver Bow Reclamation and Environmental Services website: https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/417/Reclamation-Environmental-Services.  

People can also view the video on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqnlKB4e1oU.    

Instructions to submit questions ahead of time and links to the discussed reports have been updated on the Butte-Silver Bow Reclamation and Environmental Services website. Submit questions for review by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 23. Additional questions can be submitted live as a Facebook comment during the panel Q&A. Community members do not need a Facebook account to watch the live panel Q&A. This event is designed with time for public questions submitted ahead of time and live.

The Phase II report is located on EPA’s website at https://semspub.epa.gov/work/08/100008059.pdf

Event Agenda:

  • 5:45 p.m. — Replay of narrated presentation video at 5:45 p.m.
  • 6 p.m. — Panel Begins/ Brief updates from EPA and BSB/ Q&A with the Medical Monitoring Working Group Panel

Questions or comments? Email rmap@bsb.mt.gov so the panel can address them.

