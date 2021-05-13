RMAP medical monitoring study rolls out next week; CTEC faces funding crunch

As Butte’s Citizens Technical Environmental Committee works on the public rollout of the latest five-year medical monitoring study for Superfund, the group is finding funding a limiting factor in its operation.
Rollout of study
Butte Superfund agreements require a study of the county’s Residential Metals Abatement Program’s medical monitoring data every five years. The core of the study is based on blood lead levels of children collected during RMAP sampling, but has expanded to look at a greater scope of the community’s health.
CTEC is working with the county, Atlantic Richfield consultants, and local, state and federal agency health experts to roll out the RMAP Phase II Medical Monitoring Study Report to the Butte public this month.
The study was conducted in 2019 and the report released in spring 2020.
The rollout will occur in two parts.
First, on Monday, May 17, a narrated video presentation on the outcomes of the study will be hosted on the Butte-Silver Bow Reclamation and Environmental Services website, and there will be a location on the site for the public to submit questions.
On May 24, a panel of experts will assemble in person and host a virtual discussion of the material for the public, livestreamed on Butte-Silver Bow’s Facebook page.
The video will be replayed, and panelists will focus discussion on questions submitted by the public over the previous week.
Superfund stakeholders, local and state health experts, CTEC and citizens from the study’s working group will all be represented on the panel.
Missing panelist
In a disappointing turn for CTEC, the health risk expert the organization hired for the study, Dr. Steve Ackerlund, is not expected to be on the panel due to a lack of funding.
At a CTEC meeting in April, the group voted to budget for Ackerlund’s participation in the panel — an estimated $4,000 to $5,000 — but later found the funds were unavailable.
“We basically exhausted our existing grant and the new one is not finalized yet. So we literally don't have any money,” CTEC President Dave Williams said.
For the purpose of keeping the public informed on Superfund affairs and providing technical analysis on projects, CTEC is funded annually by the Environmental Protection Agency with Technical Assistance Grants of about $50,000 for work pertaining to the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit and other mining-related projects, and another $25,000 for the Montana Pole and Treating Plant site.
CTEC recently sent in the request for this fiscal year’s grant, and EPA Region 8 project manager Nikia Greene and outreach coordinator Dana Barnicoat sought various avenues to expedite the funding, but to no avail.
“EPA hoped that Steve Ackerlund would be able to participate in the rollout. We tried everything we could in the short time period we had to make this occur,” Greene said.
Williams and other CTEC board members said it would have been better to have Ackerlund for a couple reasons.
First of all, an objective of the rollout is communicating risk levels for contaminants of concern to the community where those contaminants are found.
“Risk identification — that’s what Steve does,” Williams said. “So it's not going to be as well covered as it would have had Steve been there.”
Of course, the report itself is dedicated to analysis as well as data, and there will be plenty of experts familiar with the material on the panel.
But besides just being qualified, Ackerlund was involved with the study through and through, CTEC Vice President Joe Griffin said. Ackerlund was CTEC’s key consultant on the working group that shaped both Phase II and Phase I of the study.
“What he did was way more than just be a representative for the public and try to talk about how to communicate the risks or lack of risks. He was really involved. He asked a lot of great questions and he helped make the analysis a lot better,” Griffin said.
Both Griffin and Williams said local EPA representatives Greene and Barnicoat did what they could, but their hands were tied higher up.
Funding woes
Another dilemma facing CTEC has to do with how those TAG grants must be allocated.
CTEC’s board is volunteer, and they have their hands full with all the Superfund action happening in Butte these days. TAG grants come attached with an 80-20 rule. At least 80% of the EPA grants are required to go toward technical specific work, and the other 20% can be used for administrative tasks.
The technical funds go largely to Butte-based engineers Ian McGruder and Peter Haun with KirK Engineering, who participate in the design meetings for Superfund remedy, make comments and report back to CTEC.
At CTEC’s board meeting on May 4, members expressed concern about its public face, limited by the amount left to administrative funding.
CTEC has office space at 27 West Park Street. For years, CTEC’s TAG coordinator, Janice Hogan, made herself available to the public at the office about 20 hours per week, ready to offer assistance on various topics related to Superfund — whether the technical side of work underway, passing out brochures on resources like the RMAP program, or even fielding questions as basic as the safety of drinking water.
Hogan is also responsible for CTEC’s budget, grant applications and other paperwork. Two years ago, she said the EPA took a second look at how the grants were being used and started enforcing the 80-20 rule in earnest.
Since then, Hogan said she’s only been budgeted to work five hours per week, and the office space is accordingly not being utilized much.
That small slice of administrative funding is used to pay Hogan and the rent on the office space — $400 per month.
“It does make it limiting,” Hogan said.
Hogan said the group has been in touch with the Butte Historic Trust about sharing the office space to reduce costs. Greene said this would not be a problem from the EPA’s standpoint. As of Wednesday the arrangement was still up in the air, Hogan said.
At the meeting last week, CTEC board member Evan Barrett said the problem of a public presence could not be ignored.
“That is not an acceptable position for the organization to be in,” Barrett said. “Either the mission has to change or there has to be more money from somewhere else in order to do it right.”
“Five hours is meaningless,” Barrett added.
Board member Bill Macgregor said, “It is a TAG group, but CTEC is a citizens group first. We happen to be receiving TAG monies to operate some of our core functions. But the last time we had a mission review, it led to a commitment to seeking regular outside sources of funds.”
CTEC board members Macgregor and Dave Hutchins have acquired significant outside funding from the National Institutes of Health for an ongoing study of the public perception of Superfund health risks, but no alternative funding has recently been found for CTEC’s other work.
Hogan said with the daunting amount of BPSOU corridor work to come, and Pole Plant construction soon to get underway — ask any Superfund stakeholder just how many remedy design meetings they attend each week — the funding crunch will only increase.
“We will be spending a lot more on technical advisors right now because there's a lot going on, so we'll go through our money faster. And then hopefully, we just ask for more,” she said.
Griffin said the 80-20 arrangement has been a point of friction between CTEC and the EPA, and added that Ackerlund’s absence from the medical monitoring study panel when the grant money is going to come through in the short term was a shame.
While outside funding remains an attractive option, Griffin said CTEC’s mission is important to Butte and presents an opportunity for the EPA to seize hold of.
“I wish that EPA would figure out a way to take enormous credit for a very effective and active TAG group and pay us more. That's what I wish,” he said.