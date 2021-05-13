RMAP medical monitoring study rolls out next week; CTEC faces funding crunch

CTEC recently sent in the request for this fiscal year’s grant, and EPA Region 8 project manager Nikia Greene and outreach coordinator Dana Barnicoat sought various avenues to expedite the funding, but to no avail.

“EPA hoped that Steve Ackerlund would be able to participate in the rollout. We tried everything we could in the short time period we had to make this occur,” Greene said.

Williams and other CTEC board members said it would have been better to have Ackerlund for a couple reasons.

First of all, an objective of the rollout is communicating risk levels for contaminants of concern to the community where those contaminants are found.

“Risk identification — that’s what Steve does,” Williams said. “So it's not going to be as well covered as it would have had Steve been there.”

Of course, the report itself is dedicated to analysis as well as data, and there will be plenty of experts familiar with the material on the panel.

But besides just being qualified, Ackerlund was involved with the study through and through, CTEC Vice President Joe Griffin said. Ackerlund was CTEC’s key consultant on the working group that shaped both Phase II and Phase I of the study.

